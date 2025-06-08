News 9

Controversy around president’s trial

[Anchor]

As the first trial of the Supreme Court's remand of President Lee Jae-myung's election law violation approaches on the 18th, this issue is rising again as a point of contention in the political arena.

The Democratic Party is trying to block the resumption of the trial, while the People Power Party is urging the president to make a statement.
Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung's criminal trial was postponed until after the presidential election to avoid controversy over fairness.

The first trial of the election law case remand is scheduled for the 18th, and the first trial of the Daejang-dong case is set for the 24th.

The People Power Party has urged the resumption of the trial and a statement from President Lee.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The presidency is not a position to be exempt from trials that were ongoing before taking office. Does he have the willingness to stand trial?"]

They questioned whether the so-called 'three laws of bullet-shielding' promoted by the Democratic Party are for the personal benefit of President Lee.

They criticized the inclusion of the president's trial attorney in the list of candidates for constitutional judges, saying it shows an intention to "take out judicial insurance," calling it "unconstitutional and an overreach," and "a conflict of interest and a violation of constitutional order."

The Democratic Party countered that the People Power Party, which lost the presidential election, is only criticizing the president instead of engaging in innovation and reflection.

The DP emphasized that, based on the constitutional privilege of non-prosecution, the suspension of the trial is appropriate.

[Han Min-soo/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "Are you saying to neglect state affairs and only face the trial? The behavior of dragging President Lee into discussions of innovation is pathetic."]

The Democratic Party plans to hold a plenary session on the 12th, before the trial of the election law case remand, to process the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act.

They plan to establish into law the suspension of trials during the president’s term in office, to definitively resolve judicial issues.

The Rebuilding Korea Party also supported the idea that the National Assembly should not wait for the goodwill of the judiciary and should pass the bill promptly.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

