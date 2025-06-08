Updates from presidential office

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Jun. 8), the individual that drew the most attention in the appointments is Oh Kwang-soo, the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs.



There were quite a few opposing voices within the Democratic Party even before the appointment.



Let's connect with the presidential office to hear about the background and characteristics of this appointment.



Reporter Son Seo-young! President Lee Jae-myung stuck with his Oh Kwang-soo choice despite concerns from some within the ruling party.



How should we interpret this?



[Reporter]



Yes, last night (Jun. 7), President Lee invited the current and former leadership of the Democratic Party for a dinner at the presidential residence.



At this meeting, he reportedly explained the reasons for the appointment of the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs to the lawmakers.



According to the attending lawmakers, President Lee acknowledged the controversy but explained that judicial reform is about the system, not individuals, and that to carry out reform, one must have a good understanding of the internal workings of the prosecution.



This is interpreted as a request for support for the appointment.



[Anchor]



They say appointments are messages in themselves.



What is the overall assessment of the appointments made by the presidential office so far?



[Reporter]



Today, with the appointment of the Senior Secretaries for Political Affairs, Public Relations, and Civil Affairs, six out of eleven vice-ministerial level positions under the three secretaries of the presidential office have been filled.



The explanation is that practical skills were prioritized in all appointments, including the previously announced team of economic advisors, reflecting President Lee’s pragmatic approach.



Including the newly appointed secretaries, the staff of the presidential office has immediately entered a workshop to understand their duties.



As President Lee is set to depart for the G7 summit in Canada next week, it is expected that the appointments in the presidential office will be completed before then.



[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Jun. 9), the second meeting of the emergency economic task force will be held.



Will discussions on the supplementary budget gain momentum?



[Reporter]



At tomorrow's second meeting, the discussion is expected to mainly focus on the scale of the supplementary budget bill to be submitted by the government, and the future schedule for its implementation.



On his inauguration day, President Lee directed the emergency economic task force meeting as his first executive order and immediately held the meeting to receive reports on current issues from each ministry.



It is reported that he questioned the financial capacity and effectiveness for the supplementary budget at that meeting, and specific details regarding the scale and projects of the supplementary budget confirmed by each ministry are expected to be reported at tomorrow's meeting.



The second supplementary budget is anticipated to be at least 20 trillion won.



This has been Son Seo-young from the Yongsan Presidential Office for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!