PPP to organize national convention

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the situation in the People Power Party.



A day before the general meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Jun. 9), Emergency Response Committee Chairman Kim Yong-tae made a surprise announcement regarding party reform.



Along with the plan to hold a party convention in September to elect a new party leader, he also introduced an internal audit regarding the upheaval over the presidential candidate replacement.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details on the mixed reactions from different factions.



[Report]



As confusion continues over measures to recover from the presidential election defeat and the next leadership structure, voices of self-reflection have continued in the People Power Party today (Jun. 8).



They said they were not looking for the accountability or reasons for the election defeat within themselves, but were only blaming each other.



Chairman Kim Yong-tae raised the issue of holding a party convention in early September.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Conducting the local elections under a newly elected party leader will itself be a pressing goal for the reconstruction of the conservative bloc and winning the local elections."]



As part of the second party reform plan, he also announced a policy to nullify the party's stance against the impeachment of the president and to clarify the process of replacing the presidential candidate.



While he drew a line on running for party leader, he expressed his intention to maintain his position as chairman until the party convention.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "I believe my term will end when the reforms are completed. I stand here today with a desperate desire to save the party."]



Within the party, heated debate has reignited.



The pro-Han faction expressed support for the young chairman's struggles and welcomed the holding of the party convention, while former chairman Kwon Young-se pointed out that describing the candidate replacement process as an unfair unification was an incorrect expression.



Following last Thursday, another general meeting will be held tomorrow, but the stance of the party's mainstream, including the pro-Yoon faction, is that a reform-oriented emergency response committee is necessary, so fierce debate is expected.



Meanwhile, it has come to light that former candidate Kim Moon-soo, who previously stated he had no desire for the party leadership, has met with lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, leading to speculation that he may be considering a bid for the party leadership.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



