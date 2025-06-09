News 9

Early summer getaway in the city

입력 2025.06.09 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Clothes and shoes are all completely soaked.

Is there anything better than playing in the water to cool off?

You don’t need to go far.

Your own summer getaway in the heart of the city, reporter Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

The downtown area of Seoul has transformed into a large café.

People are lined up to receive freshly brewed coffee.

["Thank you."]

As you smell the fragrant aroma of the beans and take a sip of the cool coffee, the heat subsides, and a bittersweet coffee aroma fills your mouth.

[Kim Go-eun/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "I enjoyed tasting various coffee flavors while sampling. (Which country is the coffee you are drinking from?) This one is from Laos, right next to us."]

With a sip of a cool drink, smiles bloom on children's faces, and eating shaved ice under the blazing sun is pure happiness.

[Ha Yu-jin/Jungnang-gu, Seoul: "I plan to go see a performance and find an eatery when the sun goes down. Say it's delicious. (It's delicious.)"]

At Hangang Park, children are immersed in water play.

As they spray each other with water guns, the heat fades away.

[Moon Ye-seo/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "Playing with water guns was cooling. (What was the most fun while playing with water guns?) Hitting mom and dad with the water gun."]

[Kim Ji-hyun/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "It's hot outside, so instead of being cooped up at home, I came out to get some fresh air and let the kids play in the water."]

On the grass, tents have been set up to escape the scorching sun.

Families fill their stomachs with delicious snacks and blow bubbles with all their might.

As the early summer heat approaches, people enjoyed a summer getaway in their own various ways.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Early summer getaway in the city
    • 입력 2025-06-09 00:57:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Clothes and shoes are all completely soaked.

Is there anything better than playing in the water to cool off?

You don’t need to go far.

Your own summer getaway in the heart of the city, reporter Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

The downtown area of Seoul has transformed into a large café.

People are lined up to receive freshly brewed coffee.

["Thank you."]

As you smell the fragrant aroma of the beans and take a sip of the cool coffee, the heat subsides, and a bittersweet coffee aroma fills your mouth.

[Kim Go-eun/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "I enjoyed tasting various coffee flavors while sampling. (Which country is the coffee you are drinking from?) This one is from Laos, right next to us."]

With a sip of a cool drink, smiles bloom on children's faces, and eating shaved ice under the blazing sun is pure happiness.

[Ha Yu-jin/Jungnang-gu, Seoul: "I plan to go see a performance and find an eatery when the sun goes down. Say it's delicious. (It's delicious.)"]

At Hangang Park, children are immersed in water play.

As they spray each other with water guns, the heat fades away.

[Moon Ye-seo/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "Playing with water guns was cooling. (What was the most fun while playing with water guns?) Hitting mom and dad with the water gun."]

[Kim Ji-hyun/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "It's hot outside, so instead of being cooped up at home, I came out to get some fresh air and let the kids play in the water."]

On the grass, tents have been set up to escape the scorching sun.

Families fill their stomachs with delicious snacks and blow bubbles with all their might.

As the early summer heat approaches, people enjoyed a summer getaway in their own various ways.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…<br>“국민통합과 소통”

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…“국민통합과 소통”
18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”

18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”
국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 <br>“9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”

국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 “9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”
‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?

‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.