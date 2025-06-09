Early summer getaway in the city

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Clothes and shoes are all completely soaked.



Is there anything better than playing in the water to cool off?



You don’t need to go far.



Your own summer getaway in the heart of the city, reporter Kim Bo-dam reports.



[Report]



The downtown area of Seoul has transformed into a large café.



People are lined up to receive freshly brewed coffee.



["Thank you."]



As you smell the fragrant aroma of the beans and take a sip of the cool coffee, the heat subsides, and a bittersweet coffee aroma fills your mouth.



[Kim Go-eun/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "I enjoyed tasting various coffee flavors while sampling. (Which country is the coffee you are drinking from?) This one is from Laos, right next to us."]



With a sip of a cool drink, smiles bloom on children's faces, and eating shaved ice under the blazing sun is pure happiness.



[Ha Yu-jin/Jungnang-gu, Seoul: "I plan to go see a performance and find an eatery when the sun goes down. Say it's delicious. (It's delicious.)"]



At Hangang Park, children are immersed in water play.



As they spray each other with water guns, the heat fades away.



[Moon Ye-seo/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "Playing with water guns was cooling. (What was the most fun while playing with water guns?) Hitting mom and dad with the water gun."]



[Kim Ji-hyun/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "It's hot outside, so instead of being cooped up at home, I came out to get some fresh air and let the kids play in the water."]



On the grass, tents have been set up to escape the scorching sun.



Families fill their stomachs with delicious snacks and blow bubbles with all their might.



As the early summer heat approaches, people enjoyed a summer getaway in their own various ways.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



