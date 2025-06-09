News 9

Unusual sudden downpours expected

입력 2025.06.09 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the intense heat begins, there is a sense of unease in our hearts.

This is because we recall recent memories of 'disasters'.

Especially with sudden downpours that are difficult to predict, the intensity of such "sudden downpours" are expected to be more severe this summer.

First, we have meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Strong red rain clouds suddenly appear in various inland areas.

Due to a large amount of water vapor and high temperatures, the rain clouds developed rapidly.

Heavy rain exceeding 30mm per hour poured down.

The analysis from domestic researchers indicates that the sea surface temperature of the North Pacific is behind these localized summer sudden downpours.

Typically, the sea surface temperature of the North Pacific fluctuates in long cycles, and when the temperature in the central region is higher than average, the sea surface temperature around Korea also rises.

As the temperature difference decreases, the jet streams in the upper atmosphere that create large rain clouds weaken.

On the other hand, a lot of water vapor is generated in the lower atmosphere, leading to more frequent localized heavy downpours in Korea.

[Cha Dong-hyun/Professor, Department of Urban Environmental Engineering, Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology: "The thermal instability in the lower atmosphere is quite strong, so it’s like a sudden downpour in a narrow subtropical area..."]

This phenomenon has been ongoing since 2019, and as of last month, the temperature in the central North Pacific remains higher than average.

As a result, there is a possibility of localized sudden downpour this summer as well.

It is pointed out that this type of heavy rain is particularly difficult to predict, necessitating improvements in weather forecasting models and other preparations.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Unusual sudden downpours expected
    • 입력 2025-06-09 00:57:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the intense heat begins, there is a sense of unease in our hearts.

This is because we recall recent memories of 'disasters'.

Especially with sudden downpours that are difficult to predict, the intensity of such "sudden downpours" are expected to be more severe this summer.

First, we have meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

Strong red rain clouds suddenly appear in various inland areas.

Due to a large amount of water vapor and high temperatures, the rain clouds developed rapidly.

Heavy rain exceeding 30mm per hour poured down.

The analysis from domestic researchers indicates that the sea surface temperature of the North Pacific is behind these localized summer sudden downpours.

Typically, the sea surface temperature of the North Pacific fluctuates in long cycles, and when the temperature in the central region is higher than average, the sea surface temperature around Korea also rises.

As the temperature difference decreases, the jet streams in the upper atmosphere that create large rain clouds weaken.

On the other hand, a lot of water vapor is generated in the lower atmosphere, leading to more frequent localized heavy downpours in Korea.

[Cha Dong-hyun/Professor, Department of Urban Environmental Engineering, Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology: "The thermal instability in the lower atmosphere is quite strong, so it’s like a sudden downpour in a narrow subtropical area..."]

This phenomenon has been ongoing since 2019, and as of last month, the temperature in the central North Pacific remains higher than average.

As a result, there is a possibility of localized sudden downpour this summer as well.

It is pointed out that this type of heavy rain is particularly difficult to predict, necessitating improvements in weather forecasting models and other preparations.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…<br>“국민통합과 소통”

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…“국민통합과 소통”
18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”

18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”
국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 <br>“9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”

국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 “9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”
‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?

‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.