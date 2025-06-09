News 9

Convenience stores draw tourists

입력 2025.06.09 (03:08)

[Anchor]

Ramen is the soul food of Koreans.

And now the whole world has fallen for its taste

They fall in love with the spicy broth and then again with the chewy noodles, which is why a certain place is gaining popularity these days.

That place is none other than convenience stores.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

Ramen is tightly packed on every shelf.

This convenience store sells over 220 types of ramen, with more than 70% of its customers being foreigners.

[Isabel/American tourist: "I love how everything is just ramen-themed. The tables are super cute and cool, and I love all these, like the whole shelf of ramen. It's super cool."]

As visit videos go viral on social media, convenience stores have turned into must-visit tourist spots.

[Carly/British tourist: "We came here especially to eat ramen. We saw it on Instagram."]

Adding banana-flavored milk to sweet coffee.

Such "must-try pairings" popular overseas is also a must-do part of the convenience store tour.

[Alyona & Violeta/Russian tourists: "Something popular in TikTok and social media, and we want to try it every day."]

In the first quarter of this year, the overall sales of domestic convenience stores decreased for the first time, but in contrast, sales from foreigners increased by 50-60%.

This is why the convenience store industry has recently introduced currency exchange kiosks and AI translators to attract foreign customers.

["What are some famous snacks in Korea?"]

The number of stores expanding overseas has also significantly increased.

After starting operations with 47 stores in 2018, the number of stores more than doubled within a year, and now over 1,300 stores are operating in four Asian countries.

This contrasts with the decreasing number of domestic stores.

["Tuna-kimchi rice ball!"]

Domestically, even the convenience stores, which had been the only sector maintaining growth amid stagnation, are now facing a decline.

Attention is focused on whether the convenience store industry can find a breakthrough.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

