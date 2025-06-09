News 9

Yoon Suk-yeol's 6th hearing on Monday

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will stand in front of the court for the first time since the presidential election.

Tomorrow (Jun. 9) morning, the sixth trial hearing will be held for former President Yoon on charges of being the leader of insurrection

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is on trial for the charge of 'leading an insurrection.'

Since the third trial hearing, he has maintained silence in response to reporters' questions while entering the courtroom through the main entrance of the court.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/May 19/4th trial: "(Do you have anything to say to the public or your position regarding the trial?) …"]

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/May 26/5th trial: "(Did you not give the order to break down the door with an axe?) …."]

Tomorrow, the sixth trial hearing for former President Yoon will be held at the Seoul Central District Court.

Former President Yoon will pass through the court photo line as he did last time.

As this is his first public appearance since the launch of the Lee Jae-myung administration, there is interest in how he will respond to recent issues such as the special counsel investigation.

In tomorrow's trial, former Special Warfare Command 1st Airborne Brigade Commander Lee Sang-hyun will return to the witness stand following his previous testimony.

In earlier trials, former Commander Lee testified that during the 12·3 emergency martial law, he heard from former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun that "the president said to drag out the members of the National Assembly even if it means braeking down the door."

The prosecution also played a recorded phone call in which former Commander Lee, who received orders from Commander Kwak, instructed his subordinates to "drag out all the members of the National Assembly even if they have to break down the door."

In tomorrow's trial, a debate is expected to begin with the cross-examination from former President Yoon's side regarding the credibility of the previous testimony.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

