News 9

Police to crackdown on ‘Evil Eyes’

입력 2025.06.09 (03:08)

[Anchor]

Bright red eyes attached to the front windshield of a truck, known as 'Evil Eyes'.

This is a vehicle accessory that is currently trending among truck drivers.

While it is attached for its cool appearance, how do other drivers feel about it?

The police have begun a focused crackdown.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the story.

[Report]

A truck is driving on the highway late at night.

Large red eyes on the front windshield move back and forth and even blinks.

Another truck parked at a rest area has giant eyes about 2 meters long.

This installation, known as 'Evil Eyes', is made from an LED display.

On dark roads, it can be threatening to other drivers, regardless of the type of vehicle.

[Jung Geum-joo/Truck Driver: "It's somewhat off-putting and flashy, and smaller cars might be startled. The red eyes suddenly move back and forth."]

The reason it is rapidly spreading among truck drivers is that they think it looks 'cool'.

In fact, there have been frequent posts on online communities bragging about such installations.

Comments like 'It's cute' and 'It's cool' follow.

Consequently, sales sites are also increasing, promoting that installation is easy and prices are low.

However, installing this new accessory is clearly illegal.

It poses a significant risk by obstructing about one-third of the driver's view through the front windshield.

The bright lights and fast movements can distract other drivers, potentially leading to accidents.

If caught, offenders face fines of up to 1 million won or may be subject to maintenance orders.

[Choi Pil-hyun/Team Leader, Gangwon Police Highway Patrol: "Because the bright lights can momentarily obscure the forward view or divert attention, it can increase the risk of rear-end collisions with the vehicle ahead..."]

The problem is that enforcement is not easy.

During the day, they are not easily visible, and since they can be easily removed and reattached, they can be hidden quickly.

The police plan to conduct a nationwide focused crackdown this month.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin reporting.

이유진
이유진 기자

