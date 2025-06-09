Thailand on COVID-19 alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There was a time when COVID-19 was rampant, and we lived as if we were one with our masks.



About three years later, once again, signs of anxiety are returning.



There is a resurgence of COVID-19 in Thailand to the point that diagnostic kit supplies are running low.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok.



[Report]



Residents are purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic kits from a pharmacy located in a residential area of Bangkok.



[Sangrawi Kraisang/Bangkok resident: "My younger brother tested positive for COVID-19, so I want to test again. He says he has a sore throat."]



Since last month, the resurgence of COVID-19 in Thailand has intensified, and diagnostic kits are running out at every pharmacy.



[Apinya Janwangbong/Pharmacist: "There is a shortage of diagnostic kits. Since COVID-19 started to spread again a month ago, it has become difficult to find diagnostic kits."]



Recently, an average of about 10,000 new cases have been reported daily, and on the 5th, it exceeded 23,000 in a single day.



This year, over 375,000 people have been infected, and more than 80 have died.



Thai health authorities believe that this month will be a critical point for a large-scale resurgence.



[Jurai Wongsawat/Spokesperson for the Thai Disease Control Department: "If the COVID-19 virus genetically mutates, it may evade immunity, and it may not be possible to prevent infection."]



In the Philippines, the 'human immunodeficiency virus' (HIV), which causes AIDS, is rampant.



It is transmitted through sexual contact, and as of April this year, there have been over 6,700 cases, a 44% increase compared to last year.



The spread is particularly serious among the youth, including minors.



[Philippines GMA News report: "According to health authorities, the number of young people testing positive is increasing, with cases among those aged 15 to 25 rising by 500%."]



The Philippine government is considering declaring a public health emergency for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Due to the recent outbreaks of various infectious diseases in Southeast Asia, these countries are concerned that it may lead to a decrease in tourists.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.



