Japan’s “one theater” plan with U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In warfare, "theater" refers to an area where military operations are conducted, also known as war zones.



The militaries of each country define war zones across land, sea, air, and even space and cyberspace, then plan operations and deploy forces accordingly.



Recently, Japan proposed a "one theater" concept to the United States.



This concept suggests combining the Korean Peninsula, East China Sea and South China Sea into a single operational and war zone.



Is this an intention to align with the United States, which is focused on countering China?



If the "one theater" concept materializes, what changes will occur on the Korean Peninsula during wartime? Reporter Song Geum-han explains.



[Report]



There are about 55,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan.



They conduct operations in the region surrounding China under the command of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.



In contrast, some command authority of U.S. forces in Korea transfers to the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command in case of an emergency.



This is because the Korean Peninsula is treated as a separate "theater" focused on responding to North Korea.



However, the Trump administration has been trying to adjust the operational scope of U.S. forces stationed overseas under the banner of "strategic flexibility."



In response, Japan has introduced the "one theater" concept to support the United States in countering China, while also aiming to enhance the influence of U.S. forces in Japan and Japan's status in the Asia region.



Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen explained this concept to the Philippine Defense Minister in February, to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in March, and to the Indian Defense Minister earlier last month.



In particular, at the end of last month in Singapore, he proposed the OCEAN initiative, which signifies strengthening cooperation among Asian countries.



If the "one theater" becomes a reality, the operational area of U.S. forces in Korea will also extend to the regions surrounding China and Taiwan.



U.S. forces in Korea could be deployed in the Taiwan Strait conflict, and this could provoke backlash from China, leading to threats against U.S. bases in Korea, which could be directed towards us.



[Joo Eun-sik/Director of the Korea Institute for Strategic Studies: "When U.S. forces in Korea are deployed as strategically flexible units to the South China Sea front, it is natural that the defense capability of the Korean Peninsula will weaken. Regardless of our will, we will inevitably be drawn into the U.S.-China conflict and the Taiwan Strait situation."]



The government is reported to have conveyed its concerns and sought to understand the true intentions behind Japan's theater integration concept through diplomatic channels.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!