Trump deploys National Guard to LA

[Anchor]



We will go to the chaotic city of Los Angeles of the United States.



Large-scale protests against the crackdown on illegal immigrants are continuing for the second day.



It is a war-like situation with cars burning and tear gas exploding, but President Trump has announced the deployment of the National Guard and is taking a hardline stance.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



The iron door of a building opens, and armed agents pour out.



["They are coming out! They are coming out!"]



They immediately fire rubber bullets, flashbangs, and tear gas at the protesters.



As the protesters gather at the federal detention center where illegal immigrants are held, they are moving to disperse them forcibly.



The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a large-scale operation to arrest illegal immigrants in the LA area, leading to protests that have continued for two days.



[Ron Gomez/LA Resident: "They could not kidnap people in our community today because people came out to resist."]



Local police and others have responded, but arson has occurred in various places, and stones are being thrown at police cars, escalating the protests.



President Trump criticized the governor and mayor for not responding properly and ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops.



He views the protests against the crackdown on immigrants as a kind of 'rebellion' against the government.



[Tom Homan/U.S. Border Chief/Fox News Interview: "They're not going to shut us down. We're out there doing operations. We'll keep doing operations. We brought in more resources to push back the protesters."]



The U.S. Secretary of Defense has even mentioned the possibility of deploying Marines, and the Secretary of Homeland Security has threatened to impose the strongest penalties possible.



The U.S. Immigration Enforcement Agency has arrested over a hundred illegal immigrants in the LA area over the past two days.



The LA Consulate has stated that there have been no reports of Koreans being arrested during this large-scale crackdown.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.



