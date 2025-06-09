‘The Bridges of Madison County’ musical

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people consider this work as their life movie.



The film "The Bridges of Madison County," starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep.



If you miss the lingering feelings from the film, you might be interested in this musical.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyup reports.



[Report]



A true love that came late in life for just 4 days.



["This kind of certainty comes just but once in a lifetime."]



The bestselling novel, which sold 50 million copies, left a new kind of impression through its film adaptation, filled with beautiful visuals and restrained dialogue.



Unlike the movie that starts with a flashback, the reality of Francesca, exhausted from parenting and household chores, unfolds on stage.



["An eternal moment, captured here...."]



["I can't know what the coming days will look like...."]



Heartfelt lyrics take the place of the film’s jewel-like dialogue..



[Park Eun-tae/Role of Robert Kincaid: "'In a universe of ambiguity, t his kind of certainty comes just but once in a lifetime ' is the biggest quote. I don't think it can simply be expressed as the feeling of love."]



Francesca's inner conflict as she faces a true love that came late.



["You and I, in just a moment. A moment that will never come again...."]



It highlights the journey of a woman rediscovering her forgotten self beyond romance.



[Jo Jung-eun/Role of Francesca: "When you hear the confession, 'In the end, what remains for me is only you, who was in my arms for three days,' you will be drawn into this story, and there is a deep soul...."]



"The Bridges of Madison County," returns to audiences as a musical after 30 years.

Critics say the life and comfort of the original work remain fully preserved.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.



