An Se-young claims Indonesia Open title
[Anchor]
'Shuttlecock Queen' An Se-young has claimed victory at the Indonesia Open with a dramatic comeback against China's Wang Zhiyi.
Reporter Ham Moo-rim has the details.
[Report]
World No. 1 An Se-young faced off against No. 2 Wang Zhiyi in a match that was a battle of pride.
However, due to a knee injury sustained in the semifinals, An's movements were somewhat sluggish in the first set, and Wang took advantage of this by targeting every corner of the court to gain momentum.
In contrast, An Se-young struggled until the middle of the second set.
She managed to fend off her opponent's sharp diagonal attacks by throwing herself into the shots, but after conceding points from continued pressure, she appeared to be in distress.
The frustrating flow continued, with the score reaching 17 to 9, putting her on the brink of defeat with an 8-point gap.
However, An Se-young did not give up.
Gradually, her signature solid defense returned, and she sparked a comeback with six consecutive points by inducing her opponent's errors.
After that, An Se-young turned the tide, winning the second set with powerful smashes that overwhelmed Wang Zhiyi.
In the third set, with a brilliant hairpin shot and a strong diagonal attack, she ultimately achieved a comeback victory.
This marks An Se-young's claimed the Indonesia Open title for the first time in four years since 2021.
[An Se-young/Badminton National Team: "(You didn't seem in a good performance in the first set. What made you come back until you won the game this time?) Just I thinking, trust myself."]
Including this tournament, An Se-young has reached the top in five international competitions this year, solidifying her status as the strongest player in women's badminton.
This is KBS News, Ham Moo-rim.
