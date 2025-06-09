LG keeps top position in KBO

동영상 고정 취소

In professional baseball, LG, being chased by Hanwha, succeeded in defeating Kiwoom and maintained its top position.



Song Seung-ki's excellent pitching and Shin Min-jae's batting shone brightly.



In the 6th inning with two outs, LG's starting pitcher Song Seung-ki hit Kiwoom's Lee Joo-hyung on the helmet with a pitch.



It was a curveball that momentarily lost its control.



Since it wasn't a fastball, Song was not automatically ejected.



Perhaps a bit shaken, Song allowed a walk to the next batter, Lim Ji-yeol.



However, he escaped the crisis by getting Kim Keon-hee out with a line drive to the second baseman, and ultimately pitched scoreless until the 7th inning.



In LG's lineup, the performance of leadoff hitter Shin Min-jae stood out.



Shin Min-jae took advantage of a loose defense with a short hit to right-center in the 1st inning and sprinted to second base with his quick speed.



Then, with one out and a runner on third, he scored the first run by touching home on Austin's ground ball.



Shin Min-jae had a stellar performance with three hits, one walk, and three runs scored, including a timely hit in the 7th inning.



LG, bolstered by home runs from Kim Hyun-soo and Moon Bo-kyung, escaped a two-game losing streak and maintained its top position.



Hanwha's ace Ponce gave up two home runs and recorded five earned runs against KIA, marking his highest runs allowed this season.



In a fierce extra-inning battle, KIA took advantage of a throwing error by Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan to secure a thrilling 7-6 victory.



Samsung won 1-0 against NC with Diaz's ground ball driving in the winning run in the 1st inning.



Despite a lack of support from the lineup, Jurado pitched a scoreless 9 innings to achieve a complete game victory.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



