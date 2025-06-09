Kim Hye-seong’s SB against St. Louis

동영상 고정 취소

Major League's Kim Hye-seong recorded two hits in the game against St. Louis and successfully stole a base.



The opposing pitcher was a familiar player that fans would recognize.



It's Peddy, who played for NC two years ago and won the Golden Glove for most wins!



Facing him again in the major leagues, Kim Hye-seong made a solid attack in the 5th inning.



After a battle that went to 7 pitches, he hit a left-field single off a cutter!



He then recorded his 6th stolen base of the season.



From speed to sliding, it was all clean.



There were concerns about an injury after he was hit on the ankle by a batted ball four days ago, but it seems we can put those worries to rest.



In the 7th inning, he recorded an infield hit against a new pitcher, and once again, his speed was impressive.



Kim Hye-seong recorded 2 hits in 5 days, but the Dodgers lost 2 to 1 and could not claim victory.



