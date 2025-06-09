News 9

Oh Hyeon-gyu challenges for No. 9

입력 2025.06.09 (04:10) 수정 2025.06.09 (04:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With just one year left until the North and Central America World Cup kicks off, the competition for the national soccer team's striker position is already fierce.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, who was a reserve player for the Qatar World Cup, has now confidently stepped up to the challenge.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal against Iraq, becoming a key player in securing the team's spot in the finals.

He scored three goals as a substitute in the third qualifying round, rising as the national team's secret weapon.

However, just three years ago, during the Qatar World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu did not even have a jersey number.

As the 27th reserve player, not included in the official roster, he could only watch his seniors advance to the round of 16.

Since then, Oh Hyeon-gyu has sharpened his skills through stints in Europe with the Celtic and Genk, rapidly developing into a striker responsible for leading the national team.

With just one year until the North and Central America World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu dreams of surpassing the current starting striker, Oh Se-hoon, and claiming the main striker position.

[Oh /National Soccer Team: "(The national team striker) is the dream of a boy who always drew pictures instead of studying at his desk, who drew the number 9."]

Although he has not yet stepped onto the World Cup pitch, the experience of preparing alongside the team and indirectly experiencing the pressure of the World Cup is considered a strength.

[Oh Hyeon-gyu/National Soccer Team: "For players who haven't been there, everything will feel unfamiliar and it will be their first stage, so I think they will be quite nervous. But I have watched everything closely, and as someone who has experienced all the joys and sorrows, I believe my experience in Qatar will be a great help."]

With Cho Kyu-sung currently out with a long-term injury, the competition for the number 9 position has officially begun without any concessions.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Oh Hyeon-gyu challenges for No. 9
    • 입력 2025-06-09 04:10:25
    • 수정2025-06-09 04:10:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

With just one year left until the North and Central America World Cup kicks off, the competition for the national soccer team's striker position is already fierce.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, who was a reserve player for the Qatar World Cup, has now confidently stepped up to the challenge.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal against Iraq, becoming a key player in securing the team's spot in the finals.

He scored three goals as a substitute in the third qualifying round, rising as the national team's secret weapon.

However, just three years ago, during the Qatar World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu did not even have a jersey number.

As the 27th reserve player, not included in the official roster, he could only watch his seniors advance to the round of 16.

Since then, Oh Hyeon-gyu has sharpened his skills through stints in Europe with the Celtic and Genk, rapidly developing into a striker responsible for leading the national team.

With just one year until the North and Central America World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu dreams of surpassing the current starting striker, Oh Se-hoon, and claiming the main striker position.

[Oh /National Soccer Team: "(The national team striker) is the dream of a boy who always drew pictures instead of studying at his desk, who drew the number 9."]

Although he has not yet stepped onto the World Cup pitch, the experience of preparing alongside the team and indirectly experiencing the pressure of the World Cup is considered a strength.

[Oh Hyeon-gyu/National Soccer Team: "For players who haven't been there, everything will feel unfamiliar and it will be their first stage, so I think they will be quite nervous. But I have watched everything closely, and as someone who has experienced all the joys and sorrows, I believe my experience in Qatar will be a great help."]

With Cho Kyu-sung currently out with a long-term injury, the competition for the number 9 position has officially begun without any concessions.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…<br>“국민통합과 소통”

정무 우상호·홍보 이규연·민정 오광수…“국민통합과 소통”
18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”

18일 첫 공판…여 “재판 중지돼야” 야 “이 대통령 입장 밝혀야”
국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 <br>“9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”

국민의힘 내홍 계속…김용태 “9월 전대·후보 교체 진상규명”
‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?

‘중국 견제’로 밀착하는 미·일…주한미군 작전 범위 변하나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.