Oh Hyeon-gyu challenges for No. 9

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just one year left until the North and Central America World Cup kicks off, the competition for the national soccer team's striker position is already fierce.



Oh Hyeon-gyu, who was a reserve player for the Qatar World Cup, has now confidently stepped up to the challenge.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal against Iraq, becoming a key player in securing the team's spot in the finals.



He scored three goals as a substitute in the third qualifying round, rising as the national team's secret weapon.



However, just three years ago, during the Qatar World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu did not even have a jersey number.



As the 27th reserve player, not included in the official roster, he could only watch his seniors advance to the round of 16.



Since then, Oh Hyeon-gyu has sharpened his skills through stints in Europe with the Celtic and Genk, rapidly developing into a striker responsible for leading the national team.



With just one year until the North and Central America World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu dreams of surpassing the current starting striker, Oh Se-hoon, and claiming the main striker position.



[Oh /National Soccer Team: "(The national team striker) is the dream of a boy who always drew pictures instead of studying at his desk, who drew the number 9."]



Although he has not yet stepped onto the World Cup pitch, the experience of preparing alongside the team and indirectly experiencing the pressure of the World Cup is considered a strength.



[Oh Hyeon-gyu/National Soccer Team: "For players who haven't been there, everything will feel unfamiliar and it will be their first stage, so I think they will be quite nervous. But I have watched everything closely, and as someone who has experienced all the joys and sorrows, I believe my experience in Qatar will be a great help."]



With Cho Kyu-sung currently out with a long-term injury, the competition for the number 9 position has officially begun without any concessions.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!