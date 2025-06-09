Oh Hyeon-gyu challenges for No. 9
[Anchor]
With just one year left until the North and Central America World Cup kicks off, the competition for the national soccer team's striker position is already fierce.
Oh Hyeon-gyu, who was a reserve player for the Qatar World Cup, has now confidently stepped up to the challenge.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winning goal against Iraq, becoming a key player in securing the team's spot in the finals.
He scored three goals as a substitute in the third qualifying round, rising as the national team's secret weapon.
However, just three years ago, during the Qatar World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu did not even have a jersey number.
As the 27th reserve player, not included in the official roster, he could only watch his seniors advance to the round of 16.
Since then, Oh Hyeon-gyu has sharpened his skills through stints in Europe with the Celtic and Genk, rapidly developing into a striker responsible for leading the national team.
With just one year until the North and Central America World Cup, Oh Hyeon-gyu dreams of surpassing the current starting striker, Oh Se-hoon, and claiming the main striker position.
[Oh /National Soccer Team: "(The national team striker) is the dream of a boy who always drew pictures instead of studying at his desk, who drew the number 9."]
Although he has not yet stepped onto the World Cup pitch, the experience of preparing alongside the team and indirectly experiencing the pressure of the World Cup is considered a strength.
[Oh Hyeon-gyu/National Soccer Team: "For players who haven't been there, everything will feel unfamiliar and it will be their first stage, so I think they will be quite nervous. But I have watched everything closely, and as someone who has experienced all the joys and sorrows, I believe my experience in Qatar will be a great help."]
With Cho Kyu-sung currently out with a long-term injury, the competition for the number 9 position has officially begun without any concessions.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희 기자 fcjune@kbs.co.kr
