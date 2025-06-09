[News Today] Internal disputes continue in PPP

입력 2025-06-09 15:33:41 수정 2025-06-09 15:34:43 News Today





[LEAD]

Meanwhile, efforts to establish the next leadership of the People Power Party remain stalled. Emergency Committee Chief Kim Yong-tae has stepped forward with a reform plan, calling for a party convention in September and an investigation into the presidential candidate switch. But his proposals are likely to trigger further friction as party discussions move ahead.



[REPORT]

As confusion continues over how to respond to the presidential election loss and form the next leadership structure, members of the People Power Party have been calling for self-reflection.



They say that party members are blaming each other, instead of examining themselves over why they lost the election and how to take responsibility for it.



The party's emergency committee chief Kim Yong-tae proposed to hold a party convention in early September.



Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief

Holding next year’s local elections under elected leadership is seen as key to rebuilding the party and winning the election.



In his second party reform plan, he proposed the party invalidate its stance against former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and to find the truth behind attempts to replace the presidential candidate.



While making it clear that he will not run for the chairman of the party, Kim indicated his intention to continue to serve as the interim leader until the party convention is held.



Kim Yong-tae / PPP Emergency Committee chief

My term ends when party reform is completed. I came forward with a desperate determination to save the party.



Disputes within the party have resumed.



Those close to former party chief Han Dong-hoon welcomed Kim's proposal to hold a convention, expressing support for what they call the young interim leader's painstaking efforts.



But former emergency committee head Kwon Young-se said it is wrong to define the presidential candidate replacement process as an unfair unification.



The party will likely see internal disputes intensify in the future, as the pro-Yoon faction and other mainstream members back the idea of setting up a reformative emergency committee.