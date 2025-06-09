[News Today] Surge in Cheong Wa Dae visitors

[LEAD]

Cheong Wa Dae is once again drawing massive crowds. With President Lee Jae-myung revealing his plan to relocate the presidential office back to the former compound, many are rushing in, worried they may not get another chance.



[REPORT]

Endless lines of visitors head to the grand main building of Cheong Wa Dae.



After entering the main gate, the Nokjiwon garden is seen on the right side.



Children pose for photos in front of a huge tree.



Being in the presidential office, which was seen only on TV, it feels as if they are the president for this moment.



Less than an hour is left before admissions are closed on this day, visitors appear to be unwilling to leave, as this may be the last chance to see the former presidential office and residence.



Park Chae-hyun, Choi So-young / Changwon residents

The shape of the chandelier was wonderful.

It was great to directly see the scenes that could be viewed only in movies.



In May, the number of visitors to Cheong Wa Dae doubled compared to the same month last year, to about 420,000.



The number of visitors has been surging, as the possibility of moving the presidential office back to Cheong Wa Dae was raised ahead of the presidential election.



Oh Tae-kwon / Gwangju resident

I heard public access to Cheong Wa Dae will end soon. So I asked my nephew to apply for admission.



Some people voice security concerns, since both the inside and outside of Cheong Wa Dae have been open to the public with nearly eight million people having visited it over some three years.



Yoo Joon-hyuk / Seongnam resident

It is now famous abroad. Relocating the presidential office back here is an issue that requires a careful approach.



The presidential secretary office will appoint a new secretary in charge of the relocation and launch related preparations soon.