[News Today] Aid for Itaewon tragedy victims
[LEAD]
For the first time since the Itaewon tragedy, the government is offering livelihood support to victims and their families. It comes two years and seven months since the tragedy occured. Applications open today through local offices.
[REPORT]
The Itaewon tragedy left more than 300 casualties.
A special law to investigate the accident and prevent it from happening again passed the National Assembly 551 days after the disaster.
Nam In-soon / Then-DP Itaewon tragedy committee chief (May 2024)
This is the foundation of the road to a safe society.
A special investigation committee looking into the tragedy was launched in late September of last year, but it still hasn't produced any results.
Starting Monday, the government started receiving aid applications from the victims and their families at their respective local government offices.
Two years and seven months have passed since the tragedy.
Merchants near the accident site or those who suffered psychological trauma after participating in rescue efforts are also eligible to apply.
Jwa Se-june / Chair, Deliberation council for Itaewon victim damage relief
One-time fixed sum, not a monthly payment, is given to those who apparently need to recover from physical, psychological and economic damage.
The more family members living together, the larger the payment.
For bereaved families, a single-person household receives 1.46 million won, or some 1,000 U.S. dollars, while a family with more than seven members gets 5.55 million won, or nearly 4,100 dollars.
Those who were injured are eligible to receive, depending on the number of family members, between 730,000 and 2.77 million won, which is about 540 to 2,000 dollars.
Lee Jeong-min / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
The victims lived with the trauma for years now. The government showed the minimal amount of interest.
The financial aid won’t be counted as income for basic livelihood benefits for one year from the date it’s given.
