[News Today] Dangers of truck ‘devil eyes’ lights

입력 2025-06-09 15:34:03 수정 2025-06-09 15:35:12 News Today





[LEAD]

If you've ever driven late at night on a highway, you'll understand how one strange sight can shake your focus. Installing LED displays has become a growing trend among freight truck drivers in South Korea. But safety experts warn the bright, animated lights can distract other drivers and increase the risk of accidents.



[REPORT]

A freight truck runs on a highway late at night.



It has two large lights on the windshield that appear like eyes that move and flicker.



Another truck parked in a rest area also has these large "eyes" measuring about 2m.



These so-called "devil eyes" are made with LED electronic displays.



At nighttime, when the roads are dark, they can pose a threat to other drivers regardless of vehicle type.



Jeong Keum-ju / Truck driver

They are abhorrent and they flicker. Drivers of small cars may get frightened when those red eyes start moving all of a sudden.



These devil eyes LED lights are becoming increasingly popular among truck drivers, who find them to be a cool decor.



Messages boasting newly installed devil eyes are posted frequently on online communities.



A growing number of websites are selling devil eyes lights these days, publicizing their easy installation and affordable price.



But installing them is illegal.



They block about a third of the windshield and are highly likely to obstruct the driver's vision.



They also raise the risk of traffic accidents because they are bright and move quickly, which can distract or disturb other drivers.



Violators are subject to a fine of up to one million won which is about 730 dollars or a maintenance order.



Choi Pil-hyun / Gangwon Prov. Police Agency

The bright lights can undermine the view or distract drivers, raising the possibility of accidents of the cars ahead.



But cracking down on trucks with devil eyes lights is not easy.



They are hard to notice during daytime, and can be easily attached or removed, which makes them easy to hide.



Police plan to carry out an intensive nationwide crackdown this month.