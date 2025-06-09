News Today

[News Today] Convenience stores draw foreign tourists

입력 2025.06.09 (15:34) 수정 2025.06.09 (15:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Foreign tourists used to flock to Korea's palaces or the Han River to experience the culture. But now, many are heading somewhere quite unexpected. It's none-other than convenience stores. What's so special about convenience stores? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Ramyeon packets are tightly packed on every shelf.

This convenience store sells around 220 types of ramyeon and over 70% of its customers are foreigners.

Isabel / American Tourist
I love how everything is ramyeon-themed. The tables are super cute and cool and I love this whole shelf of ramyeons. I think it's super cool.

As videos of visits to Korean convenience stores went viral on social media, the stores have become a tourist destination.

Carly / British Tourist
I came here especially to eat ramyeon. We saw it on Instagram.

A combination of sweet coffee and banana-flavored milk.

Such delicious combo recipes popular overseas have also become a must-do activity at these convenience stores.

Alena, Violeta / Russian Tourists
Something popular in TikTok and social media and we want to try it every day.

In the first quarter of this year, overall sales at Korean convenience stores declined for the first time.

But sales from foreign customers increased by 50 to 60%.

Subsequently, convenience stores are trying to attract foreigners by adopting currency exchange kiosks or AI translators.

"What is the popular snack in Korea?"

The number of overseas branches has also grown significantly.

In 2018, 47 convenience stores opened abroad.

The number more than doubled in just one year.

There are now some 1,300 stores operating in four Asian countries.

This trend stands in contrast to the decreasing number of stores inside Korea.

Vietnamese YouTuber/
Tuna kimchi rice ball!

Convenience stores, which had continued to grow even amid slumping local consumption, are in decline now.

Attention is now on whether the convenience store industry can find a breakthrough.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Convenience stores draw foreign tourists
    • 입력 2025-06-09 15:34:10
    • 수정2025-06-09 15:35:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
Foreign tourists used to flock to Korea's palaces or the Han River to experience the culture. But now, many are heading somewhere quite unexpected. It's none-other than convenience stores. What's so special about convenience stores? We take a look.

[REPORT]
Ramyeon packets are tightly packed on every shelf.

This convenience store sells around 220 types of ramyeon and over 70% of its customers are foreigners.

Isabel / American Tourist
I love how everything is ramyeon-themed. The tables are super cute and cool and I love this whole shelf of ramyeons. I think it's super cool.

As videos of visits to Korean convenience stores went viral on social media, the stores have become a tourist destination.

Carly / British Tourist
I came here especially to eat ramyeon. We saw it on Instagram.

A combination of sweet coffee and banana-flavored milk.

Such delicious combo recipes popular overseas have also become a must-do activity at these convenience stores.

Alena, Violeta / Russian Tourists
Something popular in TikTok and social media and we want to try it every day.

In the first quarter of this year, overall sales at Korean convenience stores declined for the first time.

But sales from foreign customers increased by 50 to 60%.

Subsequently, convenience stores are trying to attract foreigners by adopting currency exchange kiosks or AI translators.

"What is the popular snack in Korea?"

The number of overseas branches has also grown significantly.

In 2018, 47 convenience stores opened abroad.

The number more than doubled in just one year.

There are now some 1,300 stores operating in four Asian countries.

This trend stands in contrast to the decreasing number of stores inside Korea.

Vietnamese YouTuber/
Tuna kimchi rice ball!

Convenience stores, which had continued to grow even amid slumping local consumption, are in decline now.

Attention is now on whether the convenience store industry can find a breakthrough.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “속도감 있게 추경 편성…취약계층·<br>소상공인 지원 우선”

이 대통령 “속도감 있게 추경 편성…취약계층·소상공인 지원 우선”
이 대통령 ‘선거법’ 파기환송심 연기…“불소추 특권 헌법 조항 따라”

이 대통령 ‘선거법’ 파기환송심 연기…“불소추 특권 헌법 조항 따라”
경찰, ‘특수공무집행 방해’ 혐의 윤석열 전 대통령에 출석 요구

경찰, ‘특수공무집행 방해’ 혐의 윤석열 전 대통령에 출석 요구
토종 창작 뮤지컬 ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’, 토니상 6관왕 수상

토종 창작 뮤지컬 ‘어쩌면 해피엔딩’, 토니상 6관왕 수상
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.