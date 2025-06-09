[News Today] 4 BTS members to be discharged
[LEAD]
Four members of BTS are set to complete their military service this week. Although no official events are being planned, ARMIES from all around the world are eagerly anticipating their return.
[REPORT]
Four members of BTS will be completing their mandatory military service and be discharged this week.
Their management agency said that RM serving in the army band and V in the Special Duty Team are to be discharged on June 10th...
while Jimin and Jung Kook, who enlisted together, will complete their service on June 11th.
Their management agency said through an official statement that there will be no special event for the BTS members because other soldiers will be discharged as well on that day.
The agency also asked fans to not visit the army base because of limited space and related safety concerns.
Meanwhile, music streaming site Genie Music added up how many times their songs were played while they were away in the military...
and found that the most played song was 'Dynamite,' followed by 'Spring Day.'
