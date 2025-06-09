News 9

Court delays Lee's trial

[Anchor]

The trial for President Lee Jae-myung's public official election law case, which was scheduled for next week, has been postponed again.

The Seoul High Court announced that it would set a new schedule later.

It also explained that this is in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution, which stipulates the sitting president's immunity from prosecution, making it very unlikely that the trial will take place during his term.

The first report is by Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

On May 1, the Supreme Court overturned the second trial's not guilty verdict regarding President Lee's violation of the public official election law and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial with a guilty intent.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice of the Supreme Court/May 1: "The majority opinion of the Supreme Court is that it constitutes the crime of false fact publication under Article 250, Paragraph 1 of the Public Official Election Act."]

The 7th Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court, which is in charge of this case, announced that it has changed the date for President Lee's retrial and will designate it later.

The term "later designation" refers to the situation where the court does not set a date for the next hearing while changing, postponing, or continuing the trial, and the court briefly explained it as "a measure under Article 84 of the Constitution."

This refers to the clause mentioning the sitting president's immunity from prosecution, which significantly increases the likelihood that the retrial will not take place during President Lee's term.

Previously, the day after the Supreme Court's ruling, the court set the first trial date for May 15, coinciding with the official election campaign period.

The summons was also expedited by having court staff deliver it directly.

However, the following week, the court announced that it would postpone the trial until after the presidential election to ensure equal campaign opportunities and eliminate concerns about trial fairness.

Then, just five days after President Lee was elected, the court decided to effectively postpone the retrial indefinitely.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

