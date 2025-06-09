Parties clash over Lee's trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has tightened its grip even after the decision to postpone the trial.



They made it clear that they will not leave it to the court's judgment and that they intend to change the law to ensure that the president's trial is definitively halted.



The People Power Party criticized the court's decision and stated that they would prevent "bulletproof legislation."



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung's trials total five.



The trial for the election law case has been postponed, but the Democratic Party has made its intention to amend the law even clearer instead of welcoming the decision.



They urged that if individual courts decide whether to proceed with the trials, different conclusions may arise, and called for the court to halt all of President Lee's trials.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If such matters are organized based on the opinions of individual courts, it can only be an arbitrary interpretation of the spirit of the Constitution..."]



They warned that otherwise, they would have no choice but to process an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act to stop the president's trial based on Article 84 of the Constitution.



There were also voices calling for the cancellation of the indictment itself.



This is a claim that, just as the U.S. prosecutors canceled the indictment after President Trump was elected, the president's immunity privilege should be actively interpreted.



The People Power Party countered that Article 84 of the Constitution cannot serve as a get-out-of-jail-free card for the president.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "It is merely a minimal safeguard to ensure the president's execution of duties, not a request to halt the trials of already indicted criminal cases."]



They also demanded that President Lee should face the trial confidently if he is innocent, stating that he is only seeking "bulletproof dictatorship" in the first week of the new government.



Criticism has poured in regarding the court's decision to postpone the trial, calling it "a declaration of retreat for the Constitution," "a submission to power," and "a significant blemish in the history of the judiciary."



They plan to mobilize all possible means to block the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act, but realistically, preventing the legislation is difficult due to a lack of parliamentary seats.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



