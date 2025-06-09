Judges' council to reconvene
The National Council of Judges will hold its second extraordinary meeting on June 30 to continue discussions on the Supreme Court ruling regarding President Lee Jae-myung's appeal and the independence of the judiciary.
The council is expected to review the necessity of a statement in the name of the council based on the seven agenda items presented at the first meeting on May 26, as well as new items proposed on-site.
The council is expected to review the necessity of a statement in the name of the council based on the seven agenda items presented at the first meeting on May 26, as well as new items proposed on-site.
