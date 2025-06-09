Judges' council to reconvene

동영상 고정 취소

The National Council of Judges will hold its second extraordinary meeting on June 30 to continue discussions on the Supreme Court ruling regarding President Lee Jae-myung's appeal and the independence of the judiciary.



The council is expected to review the necessity of a statement in the name of the council based on the seven agenda items presented at the first meeting on May 26, as well as new items proposed on-site.



