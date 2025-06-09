Food prices surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, not only ramen mentioned by the president, but also the prices of processed foods have significantly increased recently.



In addition, the price of eggs has exceeded 7,000 won per tray, making the burden of food prices quite substantial.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun reports.



[Report]



Cup noodles cost over 2,000 won.



The price of ramen has risen by more than 6% compared to a year ago, with bag noodles around 1,000 won and cup noodles around 2,000 won.



The prices of processed foods have also skyrocketed.



Compared to last November, the prices of 7 out of 10 processed foods, including chocolate, coffee, and bread, have increased.



[Large supermarket customer: "I think I tend not to buy ramen unless there’s a discount. So I only buy it when there are bundle discounts at large supermarkets…"]



Eggs, one of the essential items on the dining table.



Depending on the grade, the price of a tray of 30 eggs is close to 8,000 won.



[Tak Eun-hee/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "My salary remains the same, but prices keep rising. Even though the price of eggs is burdensome, I have to eat them for my health, so there's nothing I can do."]



Last month, the average price of a tray of premium eggs was 7,026 won.



It has risen about 10% in two months, surpassing 7,000 won for the first time in four years.



This is due to a decrease in production caused by diseases such as avian influenza, but the problem is that prices are expected to remain high until August.



In the case of processed foods, the industry has been raising prices since the end of last year, citing high exchange rates and rising international raw material prices.



However, with recent declines in sugar and grain prices, the global food price index fell by 0.8% last month compared to the previous month, and the exchange rate has recently stabilized.



As the president has directly called for price stability, the measures from the industry and the government are being closely watched.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



