News 9

DP pushes trial suspension bill

입력 2025.06.09 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

According to the policy you just saw, the Democratic Party has decided to process the so-called Presidential Trial Suspension Act in this week's plenary session.

They are also accelerating the processing of the Commercial Act amendment and the three broadcasting laws, which were previously vetoed by the former government.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party plans to pass the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act in the plenary session on the 12th.

This is aimed at completely eliminating President Lee's 'judicial risk' in the early stages of his term.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act aims to clarify the provisions of the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act, which aligns precisely with the intent of the president's non-prosecution privilege."]

However, they are deliberating on the timing for processing the amendment to the Public Official Election Act, which removes the 'act' component from the crime of spreading false information, and the amendment to the Court Organization Act, which increases the number of Supreme Court justices.

There are opinions that these should be processed together with the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/YouTube channel 'Mae Bul Show': "There is the law to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, and we should handle this according to principle. We shouldn't respond to the court's conciliatory approach by being conciliatory ourselves."]

There are also voices within the party calling for a slowdown, citing concerns about potential backlash.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, which was vetoed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government on the grounds of restricting corporate management activities, is also likely to be processed on the 12th.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Democratic Party Member/June 5: "President Lee Jae-myung pledged to amend the Commercial Act during the campaign. We will reintroduce the amendment reflecting the public sentiment confirmed through the election."]

Additionally, the 'three broadcasting laws', which include expanding the board of directors of KBS, MBC, and EBS and granting the right to recommend directors to academia and professional organizations, have had their specific details finalized today (June 9) and are expected to pass through the standing committee tomorrow (June 10).

However, the timing for processing in the plenary session is still under discussion.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP pushes trial suspension bill
    • 입력 2025-06-09 23:48:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

According to the policy you just saw, the Democratic Party has decided to process the so-called Presidential Trial Suspension Act in this week's plenary session.

They are also accelerating the processing of the Commercial Act amendment and the three broadcasting laws, which were previously vetoed by the former government.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party plans to pass the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act in the plenary session on the 12th.

This is aimed at completely eliminating President Lee's 'judicial risk' in the early stages of his term.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act aims to clarify the provisions of the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act, which aligns precisely with the intent of the president's non-prosecution privilege."]

However, they are deliberating on the timing for processing the amendment to the Public Official Election Act, which removes the 'act' component from the crime of spreading false information, and the amendment to the Court Organization Act, which increases the number of Supreme Court justices.

There are opinions that these should be processed together with the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act.

[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/YouTube channel 'Mae Bul Show': "There is the law to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, and we should handle this according to principle. We shouldn't respond to the court's conciliatory approach by being conciliatory ourselves."]

There are also voices within the party calling for a slowdown, citing concerns about potential backlash.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, which was vetoed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government on the grounds of restricting corporate management activities, is also likely to be processed on the 12th.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Democratic Party Member/June 5: "President Lee Jae-myung pledged to amend the Commercial Act during the campaign. We will reintroduce the amendment reflecting the public sentiment confirmed through the election."]

Additionally, the 'three broadcasting laws', which include expanding the board of directors of KBS, MBC, and EBS and granting the right to recommend directors to academia and professional organizations, have had their specific details finalized today (June 9) and are expected to pass through the standing committee tomorrow (June 10).

However, the timing for processing in the plenary session is still under discussion.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.