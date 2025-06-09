DP pushes trial suspension bill

동영상 고정 취소

According to the policy you just saw, the Democratic Party has decided to process the so-called Presidential Trial Suspension Act in this week's plenary session.



They are also accelerating the processing of the Commercial Act amendment and the three broadcasting laws, which were previously vetoed by the former government.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



The Democratic Party plans to pass the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act in the plenary session on the 12th.



This is aimed at completely eliminating President Lee's 'judicial risk' in the early stages of his term.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act aims to clarify the provisions of the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act, which aligns precisely with the intent of the president's non-prosecution privilege."]



However, they are deliberating on the timing for processing the amendment to the Public Official Election Act, which removes the 'act' component from the crime of spreading false information, and the amendment to the Court Organization Act, which increases the number of Supreme Court justices.



There are opinions that these should be processed together with the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/YouTube channel 'Mae Bul Show': "There is the law to increase the number of Supreme Court justices, and we should handle this according to principle. We shouldn't respond to the court's conciliatory approach by being conciliatory ourselves."]



There are also voices within the party calling for a slowdown, citing concerns about potential backlash.



The amendment to the Commercial Act, which was vetoed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government on the grounds of restricting corporate management activities, is also likely to be processed on the 12th.



[Kim Hyun-jung/Democratic Party Member/June 5: "President Lee Jae-myung pledged to amend the Commercial Act during the campaign. We will reintroduce the amendment reflecting the public sentiment confirmed through the election."]



Additionally, the 'three broadcasting laws', which include expanding the board of directors of KBS, MBC, and EBS and granting the right to recommend directors to academia and professional organizations, have had their specific details finalized today (June 9) and are expected to pass through the standing committee tomorrow (June 10).



However, the timing for processing in the plenary session is still under discussion.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



