Lee prioritizes price stability

입력 2025.06.10 (00:18)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung presided over the second emergency economic inspection TF meeting today (June 9) and instructed to expedite the supplementary budget.

He also questioned whether it is true that a single ramen costs 2,000 won, stating that he would mobilize all means to stabilize prices.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The Emergency Economic Inspection Task Force meeting was convened as the first administrative order after Lee's inauguration.

The second meeting was held five days later.

The meeting first addressed the recent concerning trends in prices.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I heard that prices have risen tremendously recently. Is it true that a single ramen costs 2,000 won?"]

President Lee stated that he would mobilize all means to stabilize prices and that he would be prepared to take immediate action if necessary.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "The price issue is causing great pain to our citizens, so we need to keep track of the current situation and any possible measures."]

He then instructed to prepare and report on price stabilization measures by the next meeting.

In the closed meeting, reports were made on the direction and scale of the supplementary budget prepared by the government, as well as the projects promoted by each ministry.

President Lee instructed to accelerate the preparation of the supplementary budget for economic recovery and consumption stimulation.

He also emphasized the need for inter-ministerial collaboration to ensure that the supplementary budget prioritizes vulnerable groups and small businesses and achieves clear effects, according to the presidential office.

President Lee expressed that he would value the opinions of the working-level staff and instructed that not only ministers and vice-ministers but also working-level staff should attend the meetings if necessary.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "It was an important meeting to check efficient and effective execution plans, supplementary matters, and to hear and coordinate the opinions and alternatives from each ministry."]

The scale of the supplementary budget and specific support targets are expected to be finalized through discussions between the government and the ruling party.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

공지·정정

