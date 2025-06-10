President prepares for G7

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the Yongsan Presidential Office.



Reporter Son Seo-young, let’s first talk about diplomacy.



The G7 summit is less than a week away — how are the preparations going?



[Reporter]



Yes, the President is set to make a rapid diplomatic debut just ten days after taking office.



It's reported that he had no official schedule over the weekend and focused entirely on preparations.



He must convey to world leaders that South Korea has returned to the international community after the emergency martial law situation and begin forming new diplomatic ties.



In preparation for a possible South Korea-U.S. summit, it is also necessary to clarify positions on tariff negotiations and defense cost issues.



[Anchor]



Today (6.9), the application for living support funds for the victims of the Itaewon disaster has begun, and there was also a directive from the President.



[Reporter]



Yes, the President has instructed to strengthen guidance for the eligible individuals and to review any additional support needed.



He also emphasized that the special investigation committee for the Itaewon disaster should thoroughly carry out its fact-finding activities and generously support reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families and victims.



The President has consistently stressed that protecting the lives and safety of the people is the nation's primary duty.



[Anchor]



All senior officials of the Presidential Security Service have been put on standby, right?



[Reporter]



That's correct.



The Presidential Office announced this morning that all five heads of the Security Service have been put on standby.



This comes amid allegations that they obstructed an investigation by refusing to execute arrest and search warrants related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection charges.



The Security Service has also requested the Defense Ministry to replace the military commanders responsible for presidential security.



These are the commanders who were mobilized to create a so-called "human chain" to block the entry of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into the Hannam-dong residence last January, following the direction of the Security Service.



[Anchor]



Tomorrow (6.10), a Cabinet meeting will be held, and the three special prosecutor laws will be presented, right?



[Reporter]



Yes. The special prosecutor bills on the insurrection case, First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and the death of a Marine will all be presented at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, chaired by the President.



After Cabinet deliberation and approval, the laws will be promulgated, followed by the appointment of a special prosecutor and the start of investigation preparations.



Also on the agenda is a revision of the presidential decree to abolish the Justice Ministry’s personnel vetting team and return that function to the Presidential Office’s Civil Affairs Office and the police — as it was done in the past.



This has been Son Seo-young from the Yongsan Presidential Office for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!