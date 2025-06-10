Power struggle deepens in PPP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party, now a minority opposition, is in turmoil as it struggles to begin discussions to recover from its presidential election defeat.



With no resolution on whether to hold an early party convention or the fate of interim leader Kim Yong-tae, internal factional tensions are rising.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae has the story.



[Report]



Kim Yong-tae, the emergency committee chairman, is facing pressure to resign from some within the party.



As opinions regarding the timing of the party convention in early September and his future remain unresolved, he proposed a vote among all party members, taking a direct approach.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee: "Although I am the youngest in age, as the chairman of the emergency committee, I will embrace the diverse thoughts of the members and incorporate hope."]



Members of the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction, who are demanding an 'early party convention,' have expressed support for Chairman Kim.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "(Supporting Kim Yong-tae) is the only way for the People Power Party to somewhat escape the stigma of being a party of insurrection."]



On the other hand, there are opinions suggesting that a party convention should be held around the end of the year after transitioning to a new emergency committee system.



[Kim Jae-sub/Member of the People Power Party/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "If we hold a primary election again in a situation where the factions have not perfectly formed a chemical bond, the internal discord within the party is likely to intensify."]



Pro-Yoon members have demanded Kim's immediate resignation, opposing his proposed reforms, including nullifying the party’s stance against impeachment and auditing the candidate replacement process.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "Opposing impeachment was not to defend former President Yoon Suk Yeol personally, but to prevent the impeachment of the liberal democratic rule of law system."]



After over five hours of heated debate without reaching a consensus, the People Power Party confirmed their differences in position and decided to hold another general meeting soon.



Amid the People Power Party's struggle to find direction, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who has announced his retirement from politics, hinted at the possibility of launching a new party on his online communication channel.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



