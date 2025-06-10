Phone talks between Lee and Ishiba

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee had a phone call today (June 9) with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.



Emphasizing Korea-Japan and Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, he suggested seeking mutual benefits from the standpoint of national interests.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung had a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba just two days after his call with U.S. President Trump.



The Korea-Japan leaders' call lasted about 25 minutes.



President Lee stated that the importance of the bilateral relationship is increasing in the current strategic environment and suggested seeking mutual benefits from the standpoint of national interests.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "They agreed to work towards a more solid and mature Korea-Japan relationship based on mutual respect, trust, and a responsible attitude."]



There are analyses attributing significance to the order of the calls.



Former President Moon Jae-in called the U.S., followed by China and then Japan, while former President Yoon Suk-yeol called the U.S., Japan, and then China after his election.



President Lee's decision to call Japan first after the U.S. shows a diplomatic strategy emphasizing Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.



President Lee expressed his belief that both countries should strive to build a genuine trust relationship with Prime Minister Ishiba and conveyed his expectations.



There is also interest in whether a Korea-Japan or Korea-U.S.-Japan summit will be held at the G7 summit in Canada starting on the 15th of this month.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We have agreed to have in-depth discussions on the development direction of Korea-Japan relations and other mutual interests when we meet directly in the future."]



However, there are forecasts that applying a practical diplomatic approach may not be simple, given the numerous issues between Korea and Japan, such as historical grievances and the Dokdo issue.



Maintaining the axis of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation while also determining how to establish relations with China remains a challenge.



The Presidential Office has also stated that a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping is being coordinated.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



