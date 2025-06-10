LA unrest nears Koreatown

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to LA for a more detailed update on the situation.



KBS America’s reporter Kim Kyung-il is on the line.



Reporter Kim, after a day that felt like a war, it must be early morning in LA now. What is the situation like?



[Reporter]



Yes, it is currently just past 5 AM in LA, and some protests continued throughout the night.



The sound of police car sirens is still present.



These protests are taking place in downtown LA, where government offices, including the city hall, are concentrated, and it is about 8 km away from Koreatown, raising concerns that the unrest might spill over into Koreatown.



[Anchor]



You mentioned Koreatown, and it seems that the Korean community must be feeling quite anxious.



What is the atmosphere and situation like?



[Reporter]



It is estimated that there are about 150,000 undocumented Koreans in the U.S.



Many of them reside in LA and the surrounding areas, so there is a significant sense of unease within the Korean community.



In particular, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been raiding homes and workplaces, leading some undocumented individuals to move to friends' houses or even consider returning to Korea.



Additionally, some Korean business owners employ Hispanic undocumented workers, but due to recent protests, there have been many absences, raising concerns about the operation of their businesses.



This has been KBS America News, Kim Kyung-il.



