AI helps call centers

[Anchor]



Recently, artificial intelligence technology has been introduced in customer service call centers.



It is said to assist the work of consultants and contribute to reducing customer waiting times.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has investigated whether this can also reduce the emotional labor burden on consultants.



[Report]



A customer service call center of a mobile carrier.



["Hello, this is KT Jo Su-bin."]



The words spoken by the employee immediately appear on the monitor.



["Oh, I see? Let me check that first."]



This is generative AI technology, which provides real-time information about the call and helps confirm conversations that were missed.



It also assists in providing quick answers by searching data based on the conversation log.



[Jeon Young-seon/Team Leader, KT Customer Center: "When a customer asks a question, and our staff is unsure how to respond, they can click a button and get an AI-recommended answer.”]



Employees evaluate that the introduction of AI positively helps resolve conflicts with customers.



This is because it plays a significant role in quickly addressing various customer demands.



[Jeon Young-seon/Team Leader, KT Customer Center: "There can be insults or such, but those are all extracted... We can take proactive measures through AI first."]



The positive impact of AI on consulting customers is also confirmed by statistics.



Since its introduction last year, customer waiting times have decreased by 17 seconds, and call times have reduced by 30 seconds.



[Seo Mi-hyang/LG Uplus Customer Center: "Since answers come out immediately, both the consultants are satisfied, and from the customer's perspective, the quick response leads to high satisfaction."]



The domestic AI market related to consulting is growing by more than 20% each year; however, the anxiety that advanced AI functions will replace consultants' jobs is a challenge that labor and management must address together.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



