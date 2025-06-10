Seoul, Mapo clash over incinerator

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Seoul, there is a conflict between the Seoul city government and Mapo District over the issue of waste incineration plants.



Following the issue of constructing a new incineration plant, they are now experiencing conflicts over the extension of the operation of an existing incineration plant.



This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



Public officials from Mapo District gathered in front of the waste incineration plant in Sangam-dong, Seoul.



This gathering is in response to the recent agreement made by the Seoul city government with surrounding districts, excluding Mapo District, regarding the 'incineration plant usage extension agreement.'



This incineration plant has been processing about 750 tons of waste generated from five surrounding districts each day.



As the 20-year usage period is nearing expiration, the positions of the Seoul city government and Mapo District have diverged.



The Seoul city government wants to change the facility usage period to 'until facility closure,' the same as other incineration plants.



However, Mapo District argues that the agreement should be renewed annually, and that the opinions of Mapo District should be reflected in the future operation of the incineration plant.



[Park Kang-soo/Mapo District Mayor: "In dealing with matters that have a significant impact on the residents, the only party to the agreement should be Mapo District."]



The Seoul city government maintains that it has the authority to operate the incineration plant and that the extension agreement made with the districts was legal.



Additionally, they stated that they have already paid 20 billion won to Mapo District as compensation for accepting a facility that is avoided, and expressed concerns that continued opposition could lead to additional burdens on citizens.



[Kwon Min/Head of Seoul City Climate and Environment Headquarters/May 30: "Looking at the amount of waste at private facilities, it is estimated that an additional cost of about 18.9 billion won will occur annually..."]



The Seoul city government and Mapo District are also engaged in legal disputes over the construction of a new incineration plant.



The turmoil surrounding waste management is increasingly expanding into disputes between local governments.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



