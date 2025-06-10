Yoon summoned over obstruction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police investigating the Dec. 3 emergency martial law incident have notified former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on the June 12.



They revealed that they had sent a first summons last month, but he did not respond.



The police stated that evidence has emerged indicating that former President Yoon was involved in obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant and deleting records from the secure phone, thus necessitating a direct investigation.



This is Choi Min-young reporting.



[Report]



On Jan. 3, in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



The investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to enter the residence to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but they were blocked by physical defense from the Presidential Security Service and withdrew after five and a half hours.



The police, who have been investigating the obstruction of the 'arrest warrant execution,' have identified former President Yoon as the final responsible party.



It is alleged that former President Yoon instructed through former Deputy Chief of Security Kim Seong-hoon to prevent the execution of the warrant.



The police also discovered evidence that former President Yoon directed the security service to delete the secure phone records of three military commanders on Dec. 7 of last year, based on an analysis of the secure phone server records.



Consequently, the police have notified former President Yoon of charges of special obstruction of public duty and violation of the Presidential Security Act, requiring him to appear on June 12.



The police explained, "We notified former President Yoon to appear by June 5, but since he did not comply, we issued a second summons."



With the launch of the 'special investigation into insurrection' approaching, it is interpreted that the police are applying pressure by disclosing specific charges and the fact of the summons against former President Yoon for the final stages of the investigation.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Former President Yoon's Attorney: "The police are issuing a summons regarding matters that cannot constitute a crime. If they send a list of questions about what they are curious about, I can respond to that.."]



If former President Yoon continues to ignore the summons, there is a possibility that the police will initiate compulsory investigation measures.



The police have also confirmed that the records of a secure phone used by former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won were deleted on Dec. 5 of last year and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



