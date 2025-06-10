News 9

Yoon summoned over obstruction

입력 2025.06.10 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police investigating the Dec. 3 emergency martial law incident have notified former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on the June 12.

They revealed that they had sent a first summons last month, but he did not respond.

The police stated that evidence has emerged indicating that former President Yoon was involved in obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant and deleting records from the secure phone, thus necessitating a direct investigation.

This is Choi Min-young reporting.

[Report]

On Jan. 3, in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to enter the residence to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but they were blocked by physical defense from the Presidential Security Service and withdrew after five and a half hours.

The police, who have been investigating the obstruction of the 'arrest warrant execution,' have identified former President Yoon as the final responsible party.

It is alleged that former President Yoon instructed through former Deputy Chief of Security Kim Seong-hoon to prevent the execution of the warrant.

The police also discovered evidence that former President Yoon directed the security service to delete the secure phone records of three military commanders on Dec. 7 of last year, based on an analysis of the secure phone server records.

Consequently, the police have notified former President Yoon of charges of special obstruction of public duty and violation of the Presidential Security Act, requiring him to appear on June 12.

The police explained, "We notified former President Yoon to appear by June 5, but since he did not comply, we issued a second summons."

With the launch of the 'special investigation into insurrection' approaching, it is interpreted that the police are applying pressure by disclosing specific charges and the fact of the summons against former President Yoon for the final stages of the investigation.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Former President Yoon's Attorney: "The police are issuing a summons regarding matters that cannot constitute a crime. If they send a list of questions about what they are curious about, I can respond to that.."]

If former President Yoon continues to ignore the summons, there is a possibility that the police will initiate compulsory investigation measures.

The police have also confirmed that the records of a secure phone used by former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won were deleted on Dec. 5 of last year and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon summoned over obstruction
    • 입력 2025-06-10 00:18:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police investigating the Dec. 3 emergency martial law incident have notified former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on the June 12.

They revealed that they had sent a first summons last month, but he did not respond.

The police stated that evidence has emerged indicating that former President Yoon was involved in obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant and deleting records from the secure phone, thus necessitating a direct investigation.

This is Choi Min-young reporting.

[Report]

On Jan. 3, in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.

The investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to enter the residence to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but they were blocked by physical defense from the Presidential Security Service and withdrew after five and a half hours.

The police, who have been investigating the obstruction of the 'arrest warrant execution,' have identified former President Yoon as the final responsible party.

It is alleged that former President Yoon instructed through former Deputy Chief of Security Kim Seong-hoon to prevent the execution of the warrant.

The police also discovered evidence that former President Yoon directed the security service to delete the secure phone records of three military commanders on Dec. 7 of last year, based on an analysis of the secure phone server records.

Consequently, the police have notified former President Yoon of charges of special obstruction of public duty and violation of the Presidential Security Act, requiring him to appear on June 12.

The police explained, "We notified former President Yoon to appear by June 5, but since he did not comply, we issued a second summons."

With the launch of the 'special investigation into insurrection' approaching, it is interpreted that the police are applying pressure by disclosing specific charges and the fact of the summons against former President Yoon for the final stages of the investigation.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Lawyer/Former President Yoon's Attorney: "The police are issuing a summons regarding matters that cannot constitute a crime. If they send a list of questions about what they are curious about, I can respond to that.."]

If former President Yoon continues to ignore the summons, there is a possibility that the police will initiate compulsory investigation measures.

The police have also confirmed that the records of a secure phone used by former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won were deleted on Dec. 5 of last year and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.
최민영
최민영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.