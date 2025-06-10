LA protest heat escalates

News 9

[Anchor]

In Los Angeles, USA, protests against the crackdown on illegal immigrants are intensifying.

Clashes between protesters and police have resulted in injuries.

With the deployment of the National Guard, tensions are rising even further.

First, we go to Hong Jin-ah for the report.

[Report]

A police car is engulfed in flames after being attacked by protesters.

Driverless taxis with insults written on them have been set on fire in various locations.

Protesters even occupied highways in downtown LA for a time.

["Let them go."]

The protests against the crackdown on illegal immigrants in LA have become more intense.

Protesters blocked roads with metal chairs and clashed with police in various places.

Some looted stores and charged at police on motorcycles.

The police declared the entire downtown LA an illegal assembly area and responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

[Jim McDonnell/Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department: "Especially violence directed at innocent people, law enforcement officers and others, we must respond firmly."]

As the responses from both sides escalated, a reporter covering the scene was hit by a rubber bullet, which was broadcast live.

[Lauren Tomasi/Australian '9 News' Reporter: "Firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA."]

Following President Trump's orders, over 300 National Guard troops armed with rifles have been deployed throughout the city, which has further provoked the protesters.

[Yureko/Participant in the LA protests: "That's a shame that you guys are trying to start a civil war on your own people."]

With discussions of an additional deployment of 500 Marines, tensions in the LA area are escalating further.

This is Hong Jin-ah for KBS News.

