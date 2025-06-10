Trump sends National Guard to LA

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As we reported earlier, the situation in LA is precarious, with the deployment of the National Guard.



President Trump has decided to send in the military without the request of the governor.



President Trump has taken a hardline stance, stating that he could deploy more troops.



Next, we go to Washington with our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.



[Report]



Armed military personnel with rifles are facing off against protesters in front of an illegal immigrant detention facility.



300 National Guard members have been initially deployed to three locations in LA.



President Trump, who made the decision to deploy the military, stated that he would liberate LA, which he claims is being invaded by immigrants, and mentioned the expulsion of illegal immigrants, as well as the possibility of additional troop deployments.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're going to have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country."]



This is the first time since 1965 that a president has deployed the National Guard without a request from the governor.



The Democratic governor of California and the mayor of LA have claimed that Trump is intentionally escalating tensions.



[Maxine Waters/U.S. House Representative/Democrat: "We know Trump doesn't like us. We know that he's going to tryt to use us as an example. He's going to try to goat us so that he has a martial law."]



While the Trump administration is responding firmly, there is also a cautious sentiment that protests could spread nationwide, similar to the George Floyd incident in 2020.



[Kristjen Nielsen/Secretary of Homeland Security/CBS News: "So, they can use their special skill set to keep peach. We're not going to let a repeat of 2020 happen."]



Meanwhile, Trump's eldest son posted a photo on social media showing armed Korean Americans who organized a vigilante group during the 1992 LA riots to confront protesters.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!