News 9

4-year school abuse exposed

입력 2025.06.10 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

High school students have been reported to the police for allegedly bullying and committing violence against a student for four years.

It has been reported that the violence was so severe that it was hard to even mention it.

However, the school's delayed response to this situation has caused further distress to the victim and their family.

Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.

[Report]

Four intoxicated high school students are repeatedly cursing and threatening a peer with a weapon.

["I’m going to make you XX, XXX!"]

They forcibly cut the victim's hair, taped their mouth shut, tied their hands and feet, and even filmed them naked.

The perpetrators were middle school classmates, and the bullying and violence against the victim had been ongoing since the second year of middle school for four years.

They also stole goods worth 2.3 million won on dozens of occasions.

[Victim's family: "They said they didn’t talk about it because they were worried about retaliation, and that it might affect their mom or dad."]

The victim only reported the abuse last month with the help of a relative, but the school's response was lukewarm.

They requested an immediate separation from the perpetrators, but the school allowed them to go on a school trip together and even permitted the perpetrators to return to school after a suspension.

[Victim's family: "Even during the school trip, they were threatened, and after returning, the separation measures were only implemented for three days, which is unacceptable."]

Once this information became public, the school re-suspended the perpetrators, and the local education office decided to hold a school violence review committee.

The police have charged the four perpetrators with violations of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act, Special Intimidation Act, and assault.

This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 4-year school abuse exposed
    • 입력 2025-06-10 00:54:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

High school students have been reported to the police for allegedly bullying and committing violence against a student for four years.

It has been reported that the violence was so severe that it was hard to even mention it.

However, the school's delayed response to this situation has caused further distress to the victim and their family.

Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.

[Report]

Four intoxicated high school students are repeatedly cursing and threatening a peer with a weapon.

["I’m going to make you XX, XXX!"]

They forcibly cut the victim's hair, taped their mouth shut, tied their hands and feet, and even filmed them naked.

The perpetrators were middle school classmates, and the bullying and violence against the victim had been ongoing since the second year of middle school for four years.

They also stole goods worth 2.3 million won on dozens of occasions.

[Victim's family: "They said they didn’t talk about it because they were worried about retaliation, and that it might affect their mom or dad."]

The victim only reported the abuse last month with the help of a relative, but the school's response was lukewarm.

They requested an immediate separation from the perpetrators, but the school allowed them to go on a school trip together and even permitted the perpetrators to return to school after a suspension.

[Victim's family: "Even during the school trip, they were threatened, and after returning, the separation measures were only implemented for three days, which is unacceptable."]

Once this information became public, the school re-suspended the perpetrators, and the local education office decided to hold a school violence review committee.

The police have charged the four perpetrators with violations of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act, Special Intimidation Act, and assault.

This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.
박연선
박연선 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.