4-year school abuse exposed

High school students have been reported to the police for allegedly bullying and committing violence against a student for four years.



It has been reported that the violence was so severe that it was hard to even mention it.



However, the school's delayed response to this situation has caused further distress to the victim and their family.



Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.



[Report]



Four intoxicated high school students are repeatedly cursing and threatening a peer with a weapon.



["I’m going to make you XX, XXX!"]



They forcibly cut the victim's hair, taped their mouth shut, tied their hands and feet, and even filmed them naked.



The perpetrators were middle school classmates, and the bullying and violence against the victim had been ongoing since the second year of middle school for four years.



They also stole goods worth 2.3 million won on dozens of occasions.



[Victim's family: "They said they didn’t talk about it because they were worried about retaliation, and that it might affect their mom or dad."]



The victim only reported the abuse last month with the help of a relative, but the school's response was lukewarm.



They requested an immediate separation from the perpetrators, but the school allowed them to go on a school trip together and even permitted the perpetrators to return to school after a suspension.



[Victim's family: "Even during the school trip, they were threatened, and after returning, the separation measures were only implemented for three days, which is unacceptable."]



Once this information became public, the school re-suspended the perpetrators, and the local education office decided to hold a school violence review committee.



The police have charged the four perpetrators with violations of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act, Special Intimidation Act, and assault.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



