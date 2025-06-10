News 9

Trump talks won't sway N. Korea

입력 2025.06.10 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the new South Korean government takes office, experts from Korea, China, and Japan gathered to discuss the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and possible cooperation strategies during Trump's second term.

The North Korean nuclear issue was a key topic, with predictions that negotiations would remain difficult.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

President Trump has consistently emphasized the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

However, experts from Korea, China, and Japan forecast that even if North Korea-U.S. talks are realized, negotiations will not be easy due to the close ties between North Korea and Russia.

[Jeon Jae-sung/Professor, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Seoul National University: "North Korea’s international position is currently stronger than ever—because of closer ties with Russia and China, and because it has emerged as a global military actor."]

Furthermore, rather than fundamentally resolving the security issue of North Korea's nuclear program, it is likely that President Trump will focus on partial freezing, inspections, and arms control instead of complete denuclearization, as he needs to highlight his achievements.

Additionally, the role of China, alongside South Korea and Japan, is also important, but it is pointed out that it is difficult to expect proactive actions in the context of the ongoing U.S.-China hegemonic competition.

[Jo Yang-hyun/Professor, National Diplomatic Academy: "(China) is not showing an active involvement in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The deeper the U.S.-China strategic competition becomes, the harder it is for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to be a priority goal..."]

Meanwhile, experts suggested that Korea, China, and Japan should expand economic cooperation based on rules-based free trade in response to the Trump administration's actions that go against free trade.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump talks won't sway N. Korea
    • 입력 2025-06-10 00:54:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the new South Korean government takes office, experts from Korea, China, and Japan gathered to discuss the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and possible cooperation strategies during Trump's second term.

The North Korean nuclear issue was a key topic, with predictions that negotiations would remain difficult.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

President Trump has consistently emphasized the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

However, experts from Korea, China, and Japan forecast that even if North Korea-U.S. talks are realized, negotiations will not be easy due to the close ties between North Korea and Russia.

[Jeon Jae-sung/Professor, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Seoul National University: "North Korea’s international position is currently stronger than ever—because of closer ties with Russia and China, and because it has emerged as a global military actor."]

Furthermore, rather than fundamentally resolving the security issue of North Korea's nuclear program, it is likely that President Trump will focus on partial freezing, inspections, and arms control instead of complete denuclearization, as he needs to highlight his achievements.

Additionally, the role of China, alongside South Korea and Japan, is also important, but it is pointed out that it is difficult to expect proactive actions in the context of the ongoing U.S.-China hegemonic competition.

[Jo Yang-hyun/Professor, National Diplomatic Academy: "(China) is not showing an active involvement in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The deeper the U.S.-China strategic competition becomes, the harder it is for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to be a priority goal..."]

Meanwhile, experts suggested that Korea, China, and Japan should expand economic cooperation based on rules-based free trade in response to the Trump administration's actions that go against free trade.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.