Trump talks won't sway N. Korea

As the new South Korean government takes office, experts from Korea, China, and Japan gathered to discuss the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and possible cooperation strategies during Trump's second term.



The North Korean nuclear issue was a key topic, with predictions that negotiations would remain difficult.



President Trump has consistently emphasized the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.



However, experts from Korea, China, and Japan forecast that even if North Korea-U.S. talks are realized, negotiations will not be easy due to the close ties between North Korea and Russia.



[Jeon Jae-sung/Professor, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Seoul National University: "North Korea’s international position is currently stronger than ever—because of closer ties with Russia and China, and because it has emerged as a global military actor."]



Furthermore, rather than fundamentally resolving the security issue of North Korea's nuclear program, it is likely that President Trump will focus on partial freezing, inspections, and arms control instead of complete denuclearization, as he needs to highlight his achievements.



Additionally, the role of China, alongside South Korea and Japan, is also important, but it is pointed out that it is difficult to expect proactive actions in the context of the ongoing U.S.-China hegemonic competition.



[Jo Yang-hyun/Professor, National Diplomatic Academy: "(China) is not showing an active involvement in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The deeper the U.S.-China strategic competition becomes, the harder it is for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to be a priority goal..."]



Meanwhile, experts suggested that Korea, China, and Japan should expand economic cooperation based on rules-based free trade in response to the Trump administration's actions that go against free trade.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



