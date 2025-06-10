Yoon silent in court

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, today (June 9), the trial of former President Yoon on charges of insurrection was held for the first time since the presidential election.



Former President Yoon entered the courtroom again without saying a word.



As the launch of the 'insurrection special investigation' is nearing, the prosecution is accelerating efforts to secure additional evidence at the last minute.



Kim Young-hoon reports.



[Report]



Former President Yoon, who made his first appearance since President Lee Jae-myung's inauguration, remained silent when asked by reporters about the presidential election and the special investigation.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(What do you think about the election results?) ……. (You are facing the launch of the special investigation that you exercised a veto against; what is your position?) ……."]



Today, the testimony of former Special Forces Brigade Commander Lee Sang-hyun, who appeared in court following former President Yoon's trial on insurrection charges, continued.



He reaffirmed in court that it was former President Yoon who ordered, "Break down the door and enter," during the emergency martial law on December 3, both two weeks ago and in this trial.



Former President Yoon's side questioned the credibility of this former brigade commander's testimony, asking whether he heard it was the 'President' and not 'higher-ups' from former Special Forces Commander Kwak Jong-geun.



However, the former brigade commander insisted that he "clearly heard" it, stating that other personnel in the vehicle also heard the word 'President,' and that when he communicated with the battalion commander, he conveyed that "the President gave such an order."



[Lee Sang-hyun/Former Special Forces 1st Airborne Brigade Commander/February: "'Did the President give such an order?' I reported back, and (former Commander Kwak) hesitated a bit and said 'yes'..."]



Former President Yoon's side countered, "Isn't he making statements contrary to the facts to avoid criminal punishment?"



The former brigade commander strongly rebutted, saying, "I did not serve in the military with the intention of lying."



Former President Yoon also spoke directly, claiming, "In the military, 'higher-ups' refers to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Ministry of National Defense," and asserted that "the claim by former Commander Kwak that 'higher-ups' refers to the President is clearly a lie."



Meanwhile, as the implementation of the special investigation law is approaching, the prosecution's special investigation team is accelerating the collection of evidence, including receiving the secret phone server records and CCTV materials from the Presidential Security Service.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



