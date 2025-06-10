Ronaldo leads Portugal to win

동영상 고정 취소

Cristiano Ronaldo, now in his 40s, scored his 138th international goal, leading Portugal to the top of the UEFA Nations League.



The man who saved Portugal from despair was none other than Ronaldo himself.



In the 61st minute, he accurately connected with a high ball that deflected off the Spanish defense with his right foot.



Thanks to Ronaldo's remarkable scoring instinct, his 138th international goal led to a dramatic extension of the match.



In a tense battle that went to penalties, Spain's Morata's shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, allowing Portugal to ultimately celebrate.



Ronaldo, who watched nervously from the bench, burst into tears of joy.



The veteran captain Ronaldo proudly lifted the trophy to celebrate the Nations League victory.



