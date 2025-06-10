Kim Hye-seong's first MLB triple

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball made a strong impression once again with his first triple in the big leagues and a fantastic defensive play.



With one out and runners on first and third, Kim Hye-seong hit a deep ball to right field, bringing both runners home.



In the meantime, Kim Hye-seong reached third base!



He almost forgot to celebrate but managed to show off his celebration towards the dugout.



After achieving his first triple in the big leagues and driving in two runs, he also made his presence felt on defense.



Showcasing his defensive skills by making a precise and impressive catch of a line drive, he eased the burden on starting pitcher Kershaw and contributed to the team's victory.



