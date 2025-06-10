News 9

Scorching heat continues

입력 2025.06.10 (00:54)

[Anchor]

The hot and humid summer heat has suddenly arrived.

Daytime temperatures are exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

How long this heat will last is reported by meteorologist Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

Under the clear sky, the blazing sun shines down.

As the daytime temperature in Seoul has exceeded 30 degrees for two consecutive days, the cool fountain has become a playground for children.

[Yang Soo-jin/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "It was so hot that my face got a bit red. The kids had fun playing in the water, but it was quite tough for us watching."]

Today (June 9), the daytime temperature in inland areas soared to around 33 degrees, and many places also experienced high perceived temperatures.

This is because clear weather continues and the hot and humid North Pacific high pressure is expanding southward over the Korean Peninsula.

Tomorrow (June 10), the daytime temperature in Daegu is expected to rise to 33 degrees, and Seoul is also forecasted to reach 31 degrees on Thursday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 30 degrees until midweek.

However, there are variables in the latter half of the week.

This is due to a massive rain cloud, known as a "tropical disturbance," which is stirring near the Philippines.

If it develops into a tropical depression, which is the pre-stage of a typhoon, it will create a significant amount of moisture and strong rain clouds, affecting our country as well.

The heat is also expected to ease with the rain.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "A tropical disturbance has been detected near the Philippines, and as hot and humid air flows in, there is a possibility of rain in the Chungcheong and southern regions this week."]

The Meteorological Administration is also closely monitoring the stationary front near Kyushu, Japan, as it may temporarily move northward, bringing the first monsoon rain to Jeju in the latter half of this week.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

