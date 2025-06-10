News 9

Experts back end-of-life choice

입력 2025.06.10 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As we enter an ultra-aged society, interest in the issue of discontinuing life-sustaining treatment is growing.

Currently, life-sustaining treatment can only be discontinued during the dying process, but it has been found that the majority of experts support moving this point forward to the terminal stage.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee exclusively reports on the contents of a research report commissioned by the government.

[Report]

Earlier this year, a terminal lung cancer patient was brought to the emergency room of a university hospital.

This patient, who had already applied for the refusal of life-sustaining treatment, had been unconscious for over two weeks.

The family requested, "Please discontinue the ventilator and let the patient pass peacefully."

However, the medical staff had no choice but to wait until the patient's condition worsened further.

This is because, under current law, discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment is only possible in the dying process, that is, when "death is imminent."

[Yoo Shin-hye/Professor at Seoul National University Hospital's Palliative Care and Clinical Ethics Center: "The waiting time is considered by medical staff as both the patient's suffering and, on the other hand, a waste of resources, and families wonder why they have to just watch the patient get worse..."]

The government research report obtained by KBS shows that 82% of the 27 representatives from medical professional societies, mostly composed of medical school professors, responded that the point at which life-sustaining treatment should be allowed to be discontinued should be moved from the "dying process" to the "terminal stage."

The term "terminal" refers to a patient condition where death could occur within months, and the report evaluated that moving the point of discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment forward would practically better guarantee the patient's right to self-determination.

This would eliminate the need to clearly distinguish between the terminal and dying periods in medical practice.

[Lee Il-hak/Professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine's Department of Medical Law and Ethics: "(Our law) has a very strict distinction between the dying process and terminal stage, which serves as the starting point. However, clinically, it is very difficult to distinguish..."]

It is pointed out that whether nursing homes, which have many terminal patients, will actively participate is a practical issue.

Countries like the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom allow the discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment from the terminal stage.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare stated that it would gather public opinion to form a social consensus based on the research results.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Experts back end-of-life choice
    • 입력 2025-06-10 01:42:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

As we enter an ultra-aged society, interest in the issue of discontinuing life-sustaining treatment is growing.

Currently, life-sustaining treatment can only be discontinued during the dying process, but it has been found that the majority of experts support moving this point forward to the terminal stage.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee exclusively reports on the contents of a research report commissioned by the government.

[Report]

Earlier this year, a terminal lung cancer patient was brought to the emergency room of a university hospital.

This patient, who had already applied for the refusal of life-sustaining treatment, had been unconscious for over two weeks.

The family requested, "Please discontinue the ventilator and let the patient pass peacefully."

However, the medical staff had no choice but to wait until the patient's condition worsened further.

This is because, under current law, discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment is only possible in the dying process, that is, when "death is imminent."

[Yoo Shin-hye/Professor at Seoul National University Hospital's Palliative Care and Clinical Ethics Center: "The waiting time is considered by medical staff as both the patient's suffering and, on the other hand, a waste of resources, and families wonder why they have to just watch the patient get worse..."]

The government research report obtained by KBS shows that 82% of the 27 representatives from medical professional societies, mostly composed of medical school professors, responded that the point at which life-sustaining treatment should be allowed to be discontinued should be moved from the "dying process" to the "terminal stage."

The term "terminal" refers to a patient condition where death could occur within months, and the report evaluated that moving the point of discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment forward would practically better guarantee the patient's right to self-determination.

This would eliminate the need to clearly distinguish between the terminal and dying periods in medical practice.

[Lee Il-hak/Professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine's Department of Medical Law and Ethics: "(Our law) has a very strict distinction between the dying process and terminal stage, which serves as the starting point. However, clinically, it is very difficult to distinguish..."]

It is pointed out that whether nursing homes, which have many terminal patients, will actively participate is a practical issue.

Countries like the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom allow the discontinuation of life-sustaining treatment from the terminal stage.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare stated that it would gather public opinion to form a social consensus based on the research results.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.
홍성희
홍성희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.