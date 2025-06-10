Trash processing halted in Jeju

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



For the third consecutive day, the entry of waste into the Environmental Resource Center, which processes 90% of Jeju Island's household waste, has been halted.



This is due to nearby residents blocking the access road, claiming that the support projects promised by Jeju Island have not been fulfilled.



There are concerns about a 'waste crisis' situation.



Reporter Go Min-joo has the details.



[Report]



A waste separation facility located in a residential area.



General waste bags are piled high to the floor.



It has been three days since the entry of waste into Jeju's waste treatment facility was stopped.



As waste has not been collected, it is now piling up higher than my height.



With rising daytime temperatures, the piles of waste are emitting foul odors, and even wild animals are appearing.



[Lee Seong-ho/Jeju City, Jeju Island: "Since the waste is not being cleaned up, it smells bad, and stray cats are coming and going, which is harming the environment."]



Residents near the Environmental Resource Recycling Center, which processes 90% of Jeju's waste, have blocked the access road since the 7th, leading to the halt of waste entry.



The residents are protesting, stating that the waste heat support project promised by Jeju Island during the construction of the center has not been implemented.



[Lee Young-soo/Head of Dongbok-ri Fishing Village, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City: "They should proceed with the projects corresponding to the originally promised contents, but they say they cannot accept it."]



Jeju Island claims that the project lacks economic feasibility and that no related promises were made.



[Kang Ae-sook/Director of Climate and Environment Bureau, Jeju Island: "They claim that we promised to implement corresponding projects, but we have not been able to confirm such promises to date."]



As signs of a waste crisis emerged, Jeju Island began to transport 100 tons of waste per day to external facilities through private companies.



However, tens of tons of unprocessed waste are piling up in company yards, and Jeju Island is considering forcibly dispersing gatherings if the situation prolongs.



This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.



