News 9

Trash processing halted in Jeju

입력 2025.06.10 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

For the third consecutive day, the entry of waste into the Environmental Resource Center, which processes 90% of Jeju Island's household waste, has been halted.

This is due to nearby residents blocking the access road, claiming that the support projects promised by Jeju Island have not been fulfilled.

There are concerns about a 'waste crisis' situation.

Reporter Go Min-joo has the details.

[Report]

A waste separation facility located in a residential area.

General waste bags are piled high to the floor.

It has been three days since the entry of waste into Jeju's waste treatment facility was stopped.

As waste has not been collected, it is now piling up higher than my height.

With rising daytime temperatures, the piles of waste are emitting foul odors, and even wild animals are appearing.

[Lee Seong-ho/Jeju City, Jeju Island: "Since the waste is not being cleaned up, it smells bad, and stray cats are coming and going, which is harming the environment."]

Residents near the Environmental Resource Recycling Center, which processes 90% of Jeju's waste, have blocked the access road since the 7th, leading to the halt of waste entry.

The residents are protesting, stating that the waste heat support project promised by Jeju Island during the construction of the center has not been implemented.

[Lee Young-soo/Head of Dongbok-ri Fishing Village, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City: "They should proceed with the projects corresponding to the originally promised contents, but they say they cannot accept it."]

Jeju Island claims that the project lacks economic feasibility and that no related promises were made.

[Kang Ae-sook/Director of Climate and Environment Bureau, Jeju Island: "They claim that we promised to implement corresponding projects, but we have not been able to confirm such promises to date."]

As signs of a waste crisis emerged, Jeju Island began to transport 100 tons of waste per day to external facilities through private companies.

However, tens of tons of unprocessed waste are piling up in company yards, and Jeju Island is considering forcibly dispersing gatherings if the situation prolongs.

This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trash processing halted in Jeju
    • 입력 2025-06-10 01:42:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

For the third consecutive day, the entry of waste into the Environmental Resource Center, which processes 90% of Jeju Island's household waste, has been halted.

This is due to nearby residents blocking the access road, claiming that the support projects promised by Jeju Island have not been fulfilled.

There are concerns about a 'waste crisis' situation.

Reporter Go Min-joo has the details.

[Report]

A waste separation facility located in a residential area.

General waste bags are piled high to the floor.

It has been three days since the entry of waste into Jeju's waste treatment facility was stopped.

As waste has not been collected, it is now piling up higher than my height.

With rising daytime temperatures, the piles of waste are emitting foul odors, and even wild animals are appearing.

[Lee Seong-ho/Jeju City, Jeju Island: "Since the waste is not being cleaned up, it smells bad, and stray cats are coming and going, which is harming the environment."]

Residents near the Environmental Resource Recycling Center, which processes 90% of Jeju's waste, have blocked the access road since the 7th, leading to the halt of waste entry.

The residents are protesting, stating that the waste heat support project promised by Jeju Island during the construction of the center has not been implemented.

[Lee Young-soo/Head of Dongbok-ri Fishing Village, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City: "They should proceed with the projects corresponding to the originally promised contents, but they say they cannot accept it."]

Jeju Island claims that the project lacks economic feasibility and that no related promises were made.

[Kang Ae-sook/Director of Climate and Environment Bureau, Jeju Island: "They claim that we promised to implement corresponding projects, but we have not been able to confirm such promises to date."]

As signs of a waste crisis emerged, Jeju Island began to transport 100 tons of waste per day to external facilities through private companies.

However, tens of tons of unprocessed waste are piling up in company yards, and Jeju Island is considering forcibly dispersing gatherings if the situation prolongs.

This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.
고민주
고민주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 <br>안 열릴 듯

이 대통령 파기환송심 ‘추후지정’…임기 중 재판 안 열릴 듯
“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도

“‘대통령 재판 정지법’ 12일 처리”…상법·방송3법도 속도
이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시

이 대통령 “물가 안정 위해 모든 수단 동원”…추경 편성 지시
주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 <br>LA시위

주방위군 투입에 더 격렬해진 LA시위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.