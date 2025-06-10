US-China trade talks resume

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The trade negotiations between the United States and China resumed today in London, UK, local time.



Despite agreeing to temporarily reduce high tariffs, both countries have been pressuring each other by controlling the export of rare earths and advanced technologies.



The key issue in this negotiation is the extent to which export controls can be eased.



KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



The high-level officials from the United States and China met again today in London to solidify the truce agreement in the tariff war.



Despite the agreement made a month ago, both sides have been engaged in mutual accusations, claiming that the other is not keeping their promises.



From the U.S. perspective, there is dissatisfaction with China's blockade of rare earth exports, but President Trump expressed confidence in the negotiations after a phone call with President Xi Jinping last week.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Local time, June 5: "We had a very good talk. And we've straight out any complexity."]



The Chinese government also responded by stating that export permits for a certain quantity of rare earth items have already been granted following the call between the leaders.



In May, China's rare earth exports actually increased by 23% compared to the previous month.



However, China continued to emphasize the legitimacy of its export controls on rare earths while maintaining a tense standoff with the U.S.



China is urging the U.S. to lift export controls on advanced technologies such as AI semiconductors and semiconductor design software, and to reverse the decision to cancel visas for Chinese students.



[He Yungqian/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China/June 5: "(The U.S.) has taken a series of control measures against China that seriously undermine the Geneva agreement."]



In this negotiation, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who oversees export controls, is also newly participating, leading to expectations that the U.S. may accept some of China's demands.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



