Son may play tomorrow

[Anchor]



The national football team, which has secured its spot in the World Cup finals for the 11th consecutive time, will face Kuwait tomorrow in the final match of the third round of the North and Central American World Cup qualifiers.



Coach Hong Myung-bo announced that Son Heung-min, who has recovered from a foot injury, is likely to participate in this match, hinting at a great celebration.



Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.



[Report]



The national football team confirmed their qualification for the World Cup finals with a refreshing victory in Iraq.



Notably, Jeon Jin-woo and Oh Hyun-kyu, who collaborated on the second goal, have signaled a generational change.



Despite the absence of captain Son Heung-min, Coach Hong Myung-bo's team has regained its sharpness through the growth of young players.



With interest in whether Son Heung-min will return for the match against Kuwait tomorrow, Coach Hong Myung-bo raised expectations with positive remarks.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "He can participate in the match, but I plan to discuss with him after training to decide how much he can play tomorrow."]



Lee Jae-sung, who wore the captain's armband and steadied the team during Son Heung-min's absence, has established himself as a symbol of consistency.



Having transformed into a header machine under Coach Hong Myung-bo, Lee Jae-sung promised a pleasant conclusion, stating that participating in the World Cup is a dream for all players.



[Lee Jae-sung/National Football Team Player: "The only thing I can confidently say is consistency. I may not be the best at anything, but this will be my third World Cup, and I want to call it a dream."]



If the national football team wins against Kuwait tomorrow, they will qualify for the finals undefeated in the qualifiers for the first time in 16 years since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



To celebrate the qualification of Coach Hong Myung-bo's team for the World Cup finals, the Red Devils have prepared a card section titled 'WE, Korea'.



We look forward to seeing if the national team can finish the last match against Kuwait with a victory and create a festive atmosphere.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong reporting.



