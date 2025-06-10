Kiwoom Heroes break losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If this team performs just a little better this season, professional baseball seems like it will become more exciting, and sure enough, Kiwoom Heroes are gradually waking up.



Especially after Captain Song Seong-mun's tearful interview, the upward trend is frightening.



The reactions from his teammates were varied.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



["Kiwoom is putting an end to their 10-game losing streak"]



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom/May 31: "I think the fans must have been as hard hit as the players, and the team will not forget this support~"]



What was the reaction of his teammates after watching Song Seong-mun's interview, where both the player and the fans cried during the escape from the 10-game losing streak?



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom: "The older guys mostly teased me, telling me not to act. I contacted Hye-seong for something else, and he said he saw me crying. The younger players said they were moved after watching, but I don't know if that was lip service or not. I think the victory felt precious, which made me cry."]



But this tear has awakened Kiwoom.



After breaking the losing streak against Doosan, they achieved two consecutive wins, and Kiwoom was not an easy opponent for Lotte either.



In close situations, playing coach Lee Yong-kyu also joined in to awaken the players' fighting spirit.



[Lee Yong-kyu/Kiwoom Playing Coach: "Look at how the team is doing! Are all the hits being caught? Then hit and get out!"]



Thus, Kiwoom has consecutively taken down upper-tier teams like Lotte and LG, achieving three consecutive series wins after the losing streak, with a record of 6 wins and 2 losses in the last 8 games.



At the center of this surge is Song Seong-mun, who has hit two game-winning hits, including a walk-off home run.



While leading the upward trend, Song Seong-mun has humbly downplayed recent rumors about a challenge in Major League Baseball.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom: "I'm in a position where it's a bit overwhelming just to take care of myself, so I'm not particularly interested in the place where monsters live."]



Following the hot tears and hot batting sense, Song Seong-mun has hinted at a hot turnaround for Kiwoom.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom: "I think there will be many teams aiming for a winning series or a sweep (against Kiwoom), but our players will not give up, so I would appreciate it if you could support us until the end."]



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



