LG Sakers enter FIBA Asia

입력 2025.06.10 (02:35)

[Anchor]

The professional basketball team LG Twins enjoyed the joy of victory this spring.

Like LG Twins in baseball, their goal is to continue their golden era.

Young talents Yang Jun-seok and Yoo Gi-sang gained valuable experience in the 'Champions League', and Lee Mu-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

The LG Twins won the professional baseball championship in 2023, their first in 29 years.

This year, the star players celebrated by shooting hoops, passing on the winning spirit, and the LG Sakers finally experienced the joy of becoming champions after 28 years this spring.

[Cho Sang-hyun/LG Coach: "Honestly, it's not easy, but I'm very grateful to the baseball players for not forgetting and to Coach Yeom Kyung-yeop and General Manager Cha Myung-seok."]

As the championship team, they entered the FIBA Basketball Champions League Asia and came to Dubai, where the daytime temperature exceeds 40 degrees in June.

A stage where the strongest clubs in Asia face off with their pride on the line.

After a 7-month long journey, they faced a two-game losing streak with the absence of MareI and Tamayo, but LG's challenge is just beginning.

Yoo Gi-sang, who boldly hit a three-pointer against the Asian powerhouse Al Riyadh, and Yang Jun-seok, who coordinated the game, gained valuable experience.

[Yoo Gi-sang/LG: "I focused on recovery, and coming out to the game like this seems to have reflected directly in my performance, which is a bit disappointing. I believe that the more international experience I gain, the more it will help my basketball career..."]

Last month, Yang Jun-seok and Yoo Gi-sang, both wearing the Taegeuk mark, have already gained confidence by winning against top domestic players like Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun in the championship match.

With KCC adding Heo Hoon and KT acquiring Kim Sun-hyung, and still being considered a strong team, SK's youth also raises expectations.

With a salary cap utilization rate of 77.75%, LG, the team with the lowest player value among the 10 teams, is challenging for back-to-back championships next season.

Led by the 'young blood' born in 2001, Yang Jun-seok and Yoo Gi-sang, Coach Cho Sang-hyun's LG has begun to leap towards greater heights.

This is Lee Mu-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.

