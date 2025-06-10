Lee's lawyer reviewed for judge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is strongly opposing the consideration of lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, who represented President Lee in a criminal case, as a candidate for the Constitutional Court Justice.



They argue that this is a "bulletproof" appointment and that a clear conflict of interest could arise, while the Democratic Party counters that he is a qualified individual recognized for his abilities.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



Lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, who has entered the personnel verification process as a candidate for the Constitutional Court Justice.



He has represented President Lee in cases related to election law and perjury, and was also part of the legal team for the 2018 "forced hospitalization of his older brother" case.



The People Power Party has launched an offensive, labeling him a "bulletproof" appointment.



They have harshly criticized the intention to seize control of the judiciary for the personal absolution of the president.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "They intend to infiltrate their allies even into the Constitutional Court. It appears they want to use it as a tool for judicial dictatorship."]



They specifically pointed out that a clear conflict of interest would arise.



This is because the Democratic Party is pushing for a law that allows the Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of Supreme Court rulings.



"It is a situation where the Constitutional Court judge, who was the lawyer for President Lee's criminal case, could deliberate on that case," they stated.



They criticized it as "an act of rewarding a lawyer with a public position" and "privatizing state agencies."



The Democratic Party, on the other hand, views these concerns as excessive.



While drawing the line that it is still in the verification stage, they countered that he is a qualified individual under review.



[Seo Young-gyo/Democratic Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "I believe they chose someone who can do the best job as a Constitutional Court judge, someone who can interpret and apply the Constitution well."]



They also stated, "There is no law prohibiting someone who previously represented the president from becoming a Constitutional Court judge," and "he should not be judged as if he is being punished for the cases he handled."



The People Power Party plans to propose a law to prohibit judicial appointments as a reward for Lee Jae-myung, but given the current composition of the National Assembly with a minority opposition party, passing the bill does not seem easy.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!